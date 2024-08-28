6th Infantry Division to expand peace, disarmament campaigns

he new commander of the Army's 6th Infantry Division, Major Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, had emphasized to reporters, during a gathering on Aug. 27, 2024, that the media plays a vital role in generating public support to cross-section initiatives in addressing security issues in Central Mindanao.

COTABATO CITY —The Army’s 6th Infantry Division and Central Mindanao’s media community are set to intensify the dissemination of every gain of multi-sector efforts in addressing security issues besetting the region.

During his first ever engagement with reporters from across the region on Tuesday, Major Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, commander of 6th ID said that they would expand their peacebuilding programs, meant to hasten the reintegration into mainstream society of few remaining members of two local terrorist groups and communist insurgents in far-flung areas covered by their units.

Nafarrete was placed at the 6th ID's helm just last month by the commander of the Philippine Army, Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, replacing now retired Major Gen. Alex Rillera.

The new commander told reporters present in the gathering at their Division Training School in Barangay Semba in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte that the 6th ID appreciates the continuing support of Central Mindanao’s media community to its peacebuilding missions via peace and conflict-sensitive journalism.

At least 712 members of the allies Dawlah Islamiya and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, known for fomenting hatred for non-Muslims, and 397 New People’s Army guerillas have surrendered since 2017 to units of the 6th ID in Maguindanao del Sur, Cotabato, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani provinces.

They yielded military-type rifles, machineguns, mortars and home-made bombs before they pledged allegiance to the government, in batches, through the intercession of local executives and officials of units under 6th ID.

“We are calling on the remaining members of these groups to come to us. We shall welcome them and help reunite them with their families,” Nafarrete said.

He said that the 6th ID shall also focus on the collection of loose firearms in Central Mindanao in support of the disarmament agenda of Malacañang’s peace overture with southern Moro communities.

Nafarrete said local government units are helping their units disarm and disband private armed groups in provinces inside 6th ID's territory through backdoor negotiations.