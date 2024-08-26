^

Nation

Human trafficking victims freed in Quiboloy compound raid

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
August 26, 2024 | 6:09pm
Human trafficking victims freed in Quiboloy compound raid
Aerial view of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ Cathedral and related buildings in Davao City near the international airport.
Google Maps / Philstar.com screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Two individuals whom police describe as victims of human trafficking were rescued during a raid on the compound of doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy.

Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said at a press conference on Monday that a man and a woman were held against their will in the compound belonging to the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) church before being found by the police.

“Yesterday, we were indeed surprised when we received information that two families approached the PNP seeking help because, according to them, their loved ones were not being allowed to leave the KOJC. With the assistance of our police and the DSWD, we were able to carry out a rescue,” she said in Filipino.

The rescued victims, a 20-year-old man from Samar and a 51-year-old woman from Midsayap, Cotabato, have been reunited with their families, Fajardo said.

They were rescued during the attempted execution of an arrest warrant against Quiboloy for charges of abuse and human trafficking inside his 30-hectare compound in Davao City.

The operation, which began last Saturday, involved 2,000 local police personnel from across the Davao Region.

Come forward, victims told

Following the rescue, the Department of Justice urged other victims of human trafficking within Quiboloy’s church to come forward for their “safety and protection.”

"I also call for stronger collaboration between and among the DOJ, through the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking, the PNP, and the DSWD to ensure airtight cases against the perpetrators, with the goal of delivering justice to the victims," Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said in a statement.

The anti-trafficking council also urged members of the KOJC to cooperate with the government in identifying other potential victims.

Monday marked the third day that Davao police have been deployed outside the KOJC compound to execute the arrest warrant for the fugitive doomsday preacher, who is believed to be hiding in an underground bunker within the premises.

Three protesters have already been apprehended for their aggression, which resulted in six police officers being injured.

vuukle comment

APOLLO QUIBOLOY

HUMAN TRAFFICKING

KINGDOM OF JESUS CHRIST

KOJC

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

RESCUE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Villar files bill extending validity of vehicle registration

Villar files bill extending validity of vehicle registration

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 day ago
Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar has filed a bill seeking an extension of the validity of the original and renewed registration...
Nation
fbtw
Man shot dead over parking issue

Man shot dead over parking issue

By Ed Amoroso | 19 hours ago
A 27-year-old man was shot dead after engaging in a quarrel with three men over a parking space in Antipolo, Rizal on Sa...
Nation
fbtw
PNP urged: Intensify drug war in Camanava

PNP urged: Intensify drug war in Camanava

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos has ordered the Philippine National Police to intensify its campaign against illegal drugs...
Nation
fbtw
2 bodies found in Pangasinan river

2 bodies found in Pangasinan river

By Cesar Ramirez | 19 hours ago
Two dead men were found floating in a river in this town on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw
Pakistani held for hit-and-run

Pakistani held for hit-and-run

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Police arrested a Pakistani national after he ran over a woman in a hit-and-run accident in Parañaque, which was recorded...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Habagat' prevails on National Heroes' Day, bringing rains across Philippines

'Habagat' prevails on National Heroes' Day, bringing rains across Philippines

By Ian Laqui | 10 hours ago
In its latest weather forecast, PAGASA said the habagat is affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.
Nation
fbtw

Legislation for revised IP Code pushed

13 hours ago
Stakeholders are urging senators to squeeze in the legislation of the revised Intellectual Property (IP) Code amid the ongoing budget hearings.
Nation
fbtw
3 die in Misamis road mishap

3 die in Misamis road mishap

By Gerry Lee Gorit | 19 hours ago
Three people died while 48 others were injured in a collision involving a bus and a van in this town at dawn yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City named &lsquo;most competitive&rsquo; city for fourth straight year

Quezon City named ‘most competitive’ city for fourth straight year

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
For the fourth consecutive year, Quezon City has been recognized as the most competitive, highly urbanized city by the Department...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with