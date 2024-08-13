^

Nation

MILF leader, aide hurt in Maguindanao del Norte ambush

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 13, 2024 | 5:16pm
MILF leader, aide hurt in Maguindanao del Norte ambush
The police is still trying to put a closure to the ambush incident in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Monday that left a commander of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and his aide wounded.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A field commander of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and his aide were hurt in an ambush in Barangay Poblacion in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Monday.

In separate reports on Tuesday, the municipal police and the Maguindanao del Norte Provincial Police Office stated that the victims, Garante Tumanggong Kawilan and Guimaludin Kamid Samad, were together in a white minivan when they were attacked by gunmen at a stretch of a highway in Barangay Poblacion in Datu Odin Sinsuat.

Kawilan is one of the commanders in the MILF’s 104th Base Command, according to senior leaders of the front and officials of the Bangsamoro regional government.

The wounded Kawilan and his companion were immediately transported to a hospital by responding personnel of the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station.

Witnesses told reporters the duo, although wounded, managed to return fire as their attackers fled using a getaway motorcycle.

The culprits reportedly escaped towards the nearby Maguindanao del Sur province, now subject of a police manhunt.  

vuukle comment

MORO ISLAMIC LIBERATION FRONT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pangasinan town mayor slaps provincial videographer during tense issuance of 90-day suspension

Pangasinan town mayor slaps provincial videographer during tense issuance of 90-day suspension

By Artemio Dumlao | 23 hours ago
Urdaneta City, Pangasinan Mayor Julio Parayno III is in double trouble after he reportedly slapped a provincial government-paid...
Nation
fbtw
OFW flies home to claim P27.4 million lotto prize

OFW flies home to claim P27.4 million lotto prize

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
A 53-year-old overseas Filipino worker (OFW) has returned to the country to claim the P27.4-million Regular Lotto 6/42 jackpot...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Enough evidence to prosecute contractors in Sandro case&rsquo;

‘Enough evidence to prosecute contractors in Sandro case’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
Senators expressed belief that there is strong evidence against two GMA Network independent contractors in connection...
Nation
fbtw
Creation of Samar Island Region sought

Creation of Samar Island Region sought

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
Taking a cue from the creation of the Negros Island Region (NIR), a measure has been filed in the House of Representatives...
Nation
fbtw
State of calamity sought in ASF-affected areas

State of calamity sought in ASF-affected areas

By Sheila Crisostomo | 18 hours ago
Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. has urged local government units in Batangas affected by African swine fever...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Privacy commission updates guidelines on CCTV use

Privacy commission updates guidelines on CCTV use

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 18 hours ago
The National Privacy Commission has updated guidelines on the use by business establishments of closed-circuit television...
Nation
fbtw
2 dead, 1 hurt in Caloocan shooting

2 dead, 1 hurt in Caloocan shooting

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
At least two persons were killed while one was hurt after an unidentified assailant shot them at their home in Barangay 176,...
Nation
fbtw
Barangay chief shot dead in village hall

Barangay chief shot dead in village hall

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 18 hours ago
A barangay chairman was killed in an attack that occurred in the village hall in Arayat, Pampanga on Sunday night.
Nation
fbtw

Cop faces raps for fatal ‘friendly fire’

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
Charges have been filed against a policeman tagged in the accidental shooting of his fellow officers during a rescue operation for kidnap victims in Angeles, Pampanga, the Philippine National Police said yester...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with