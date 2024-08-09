^

Suspended cop, wife held for stealing QCPD bikes

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
August 9, 2024 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — A suspended police officer and his wife, accused of stealing eight mountain bikes issued to the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) were apprehended on Wednesday night.

QCPD director Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan said in a message on Viber that the police corporal and his wife were caught in San Juan.

Maranan did not identify the policeman, who was a former member of the QCPD’s tactical motorized unit.

Sources said police apprehended the couple at their residence in Barangay Corazon de Jesus.

The policeman allegedly stole the bicycles issued by the city government to the QCPD.

Police investigators said the bicycles were put up for sale by a civilian on Facebook Marketplace for P3,000. The bikes were discovered missing on Aug. 2.

The seller was apparently unaware that the bicycles, which the policeman and his wife delivered to him after he paid P24,000, were stolen.

