Molasses spills from tanker off Negros Occidental

Gilbert Bayoran, Evelyn Macairan - The Philippine Star
August 9, 2024 | 12:00am
Molasses spills from tanker off Negros Occidental
Molasses spills into the waters of Negros Occidental in August 2024.
Philippine Coast Guard / Release

MANILA, Philippines —  Molasses spilled from a tanker in the waters off Sagay City in Negros Occidental, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) confirmed yesterday.

The PCG deployed a team to clean up the tons of molasses that spilled from the Mary Queen of Charity on Wednesday.

Initial details gathered by the PCG showed that approximately 300 metric tons of molasses had been loaded into the tanker when Sagay port personnel noticed a discoloration in the waters surrounding the vessel.

Reports said the molasses spill spread to at least 1.3 hectares of the marine reserve area.

The PCG team immediately gave instructions to discontinue the loading of molasses to conduct assessment of the surrounding waters.

The PCG’s Marine Environmental Protection Unit has started conducting water sampling, containment and recovery operations.

PCG commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan said the molasses spill is not a “threat to the environment.”

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has also sent a team for water sampling analysis, according to the city’s marine reserve resource assessment head.

Sagay City Mayor Narciso Javelosa Jr. said measures are being taken to minimize the damage of the molasses spill.

City Administrator Ryan Bonghanoy said the owner of the tanker must pay for the damage incurred by the spill.

