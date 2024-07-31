'Habagat' likely to trigger rain showers in Luzon – PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — Western portions of Central and Northern Luzon are likely to experience rain showers on Wednesday due to the southwest monsoon, the state weather bureau said.

In its weather forecast, PAGASA said that Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Zambales, and Bataan may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat.

Residents in these areas are advised to be on alert for possible flash floods or landslides during rainy conditions.

The rest of the country, however, may anticipate partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA also warned that these weather conditions could potentially lead to flash floods or landslides in affected areas.

Meanwhile, no low-pressure areas are currently being monitored within the Philippine area of responsibility.

Cyclones in August

State meteorologists reported on Wednesday that two to three tropical cyclones are expected to develop or enter the PAR in August.

"In the month of August, we expect two or three storms to form or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility," PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina said in Filipino in a public weather forecast on Wednesday morning.

In July, the country was hit by two tropical cyclones, Butchoy (international name: Prapiroon) and Carina (international name: Gaemi).

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the impact of the southwest monsoon, intensified by Carina, led to the deaths of 39 people and affected 4.8 million people.

There has also been P4.26 billion worth of damage to infrastructure, with Central Luzon being the hardest hit, suffering P1.6 billion in damage.