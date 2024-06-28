^

Nation

Cops overrun 16 cannabis plantation sites in Kalinga

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
June 28, 2024 | 6:01pm
Cops overrun 16 cannabis plantation sites in Kalinga
Cordillera policemen overran six plantation sites, yielding over P17 million worth of fully-grown marijuana shrubs in a single day on June 26, 2024 in Tinglayan town in Kalinga.
Cordillera PNP

BAGUIO CITY —  Policemen overran six plantation sites, yielding over P17 million worth of fully-grown marijuana shrubs in a single day on Wednesday in Tinglayan town,  Kalinga.

A total of 86,000 marijuana shrubs with a Standard Drug Price of P17,200,000 were torched in Barangay Loccong, Tinglayan, said Cordillera police director Brig. Gen. David Peredo.

Peredo commended the policemen for their resolute commitment and success in dismantling large-scale marijuana plantations, emphasizing “on their dedication to holding accountable those involved in the illegal cultivation and distribution of marijuana.” 

No one was caught though maintaining the plantation

vuukle comment

CANNABIS

KALINGA

MARIJUANA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LTO, Baguio ink traffic system connectivity agreement

LTO, Baguio ink traffic system connectivity agreement

By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office has signed an agreement with the city government of Baguio for the digital connectivity of...
Nation
fbtw
CHR lauds Quzon City&rsquo;saa green camp project

CHR lauds Quzon City’saa green camp project

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
The Commission on Human Rights yesterday lauded the Quezon City government for partnering with the local police for the development...
Nation
fbtw
4 Pasig SWAT members axed over &lsquo;escort service&rsquo;

4 Pasig SWAT members axed over ‘escort service’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Four members of the police Special Weapons and Tactics team were relieved from their posts yesterday after they were photographed...
Nation
fbtw
NBI nabs 2 sisters for exploiting girl, 11

NBI nabs 2 sisters for exploiting girl, 11

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation arrested two sisters for allegedly sexually exploiting an 11-year-old girl, the NBI announced...
Nation
fbtw
Man jailed after splashing acid during &lsquo;Wattah Wattah&rsquo; festival

Man jailed after splashing acid during ‘Wattah Wattah’ festival

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
A man ended up in jail after he allegedly splashed muriatic acid at a resident of San Juan who was celebrating the city’s...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
San Juan vows legal assistance for those affected by 'Basaan 2024'&nbsp;

San Juan vows legal assistance for those affected by 'Basaan 2024' 

3 hours ago
After apologizing for the unruly behavior of participants in the recent "Wattah Wattah" festival, the San Juan City government...
Nation
fbtw
Palace to hold concert for health workers

Palace to hold concert for health workers

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
President Marcos will mark his second year in office on June 30 with another concert at Malacañang, to pay tribute...
Nation
fbtw

Navotas asks barge owner: Pay for damaged floodgate

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
The company that owns the barge that destroyed the Malabon-Navotas navigational floodgate would be asked to pay for the damage, Navotas public information office chief Irish Cubillan said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
PhilHealth to use AI for faster claims reimbursement

PhilHealth to use AI for faster claims reimbursement

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. will be using artificial intelligence or AI to fast-track the processing of health insurance...
Nation
fbtw
Rains improve Angat Dam&rsquo;s water level

Rains improve Angat Dam’s water level

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
The water level in Angat Dam in Bulacan has improved by 35 centimeters following heavy downpours in the past few days.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with