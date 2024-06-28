Cops overrun 16 cannabis plantation sites in Kalinga

Cordillera policemen overran six plantation sites, yielding over P17 million worth of fully-grown marijuana shrubs in a single day on June 26, 2024 in Tinglayan town in Kalinga.

BAGUIO CITY — Policemen overran six plantation sites, yielding over P17 million worth of fully-grown marijuana shrubs in a single day on Wednesday in Tinglayan town, Kalinga.

A total of 86,000 marijuana shrubs with a Standard Drug Price of P17,200,000 were torched in Barangay Loccong, Tinglayan, said Cordillera police director Brig. Gen. David Peredo.

Peredo commended the policemen for their resolute commitment and success in dismantling large-scale marijuana plantations, emphasizing “on their dedication to holding accountable those involved in the illegal cultivation and distribution of marijuana.”

No one was caught though maintaining the plantation