Rescued Moro child laborers celebrate World Day Against Child Labor

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 28, 2024 | 5:27pm
Rehabilitated former child laborers were honored with gifts and a banquet in Cotabato City on Friday by benefactors of an anti-child labor campaign in the Bangsamoro region.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY— More than 30 rescued child laborers on Friday commemorated the World Day Against Child Labor in Cotabato City and talked about how their lives have become better via multi-sector humanitarian interventions.

The erstwhile child laborers were gathered at a function facility in Barangay Rosary Heights 7 in Cotabato City by the Ministry of Labor and Employment-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, the International Labour Organization (ILO) of the United Nations and the non-government Integrated Resource Development for Tri-People (IRDT) who are addressing child labor in this city and in nearby BARMM provinces.

Among the children involved in the activity were grade school pupils who garnered prizes in a poster-making contest four days before, as part of the World Day Against Child Labor celebration.

Officials of the MoLE-BARMM and representatives of the ILO and the IRDT then took turns imparting to guests how their joint anti-child labor initiatives in the autonomous region, launched more than a year ago, are gaining headway.

BARMM Labor and Employment Minister Muslimin Sema and Bai Sara Jane Sinsuat, director of MoLE-BARMM’s Bureau of Employment, Promotion and Welfare, separately said that they have good breakthroughs in their anti-child labor efforts in recent months, achieved with the support of the ILO and the IRDT.

The ILO was represented in Friday's commemoration of rescued child laborers of the World Day Against Child Labor by its project officer for the autonomous region, Elias Salazar, and project manager Jennylyn Aguinaldo.

IRDT’s director, Kalma Jikiri-Isnain, also participated in the activity, capped off with their signing of a manifesto. Sema and other MoLE-BARMM officials also attended the event reiterating their commitment to continue addressing child labor issues in the autonomous region.

Child labor is prevalent in some areas in BARMM due to underdevelopment as a result of decades of secessionist conflicts and lack of schools in far-flung areas.

CHILD LABOR

COTABATO CITY

ILO
