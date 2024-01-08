676 DOLE interns receive payout

The program gives the youth an opportunity to work in government agencies and offices, both in the national and local levels.

SAN FERNANDO, PAMPANGA, Philippines — Up to 676 beneficiaries of an internship program of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in this city have received payouts.

Vice Gov. Lilia Pineda and DOLE regional director Geraldine Panlilio led the distribution of the payout in a ceremony held at the Bren Z Guiao Convention Center over the weekend.

The program gives the youth an opportunity to work in government agencies and offices, both in the national and local levels.

It also provides a venue for these interns to share their energy, ideas and innovative attitude to government service.

Apart from gaining experience, the interns are compensated for their service.

“Aside from gaining experiencing in public service, you are given a salary and have contributed to the impactful programs of the provincial government, especially in the healthcare program,” Panlilio told the beneficiaries.

Each intern worked for a maximum of 22 days, serving as encoder and profiler for Pampanga residents who are sick and in need of assistance.

The beneficiaries received a stipend ranging from P11,000 to P12,500, depending on the number of days that they worked.