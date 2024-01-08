^

Nation

676 DOLE interns receive payout

Ric Sapnu - The Philippine Star
January 8, 2024 | 12:00am
676 DOLE interns receive payout
The program gives the youth an opportunity to work in government agencies and offices, both in the national and local levels.
Philstar.com / File

SAN FERNANDO, PAMPANGA, Philippines — Up to 676 beneficiaries of an internship program of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in this city have received payouts.

Vice Gov. Lilia Pineda and DOLE regional director Geraldine Panlilio led the distribution of the payout in a ceremony held at the Bren Z Guiao Convention Center over the weekend.

The program gives the youth an opportunity to work in government agencies and offices, both in the national and local levels.

It also provides a venue for these interns to share their energy, ideas and innovative attitude to government service.

Apart from gaining experience, the interns are compensated for their service.

“Aside from gaining experiencing in public service, you are given a salary and have contributed to the impactful programs of the provincial government, especially in the healthcare program,” Panlilio told the beneficiaries.

Each intern worked for a maximum of 22 days, serving as encoder and profiler for Pampanga residents who are sick and in need of assistance.

The beneficiaries received a stipend ranging from P11,000 to P12,500, depending on the number of days that they worked.

vuukle comment

DOLE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Government employee claims P571.5 million lotto jackpot

Government employee claims P571.5 million lotto jackpot

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 5 days ago
Two days after winning the jackpot in the Ultra Lotto 6/58, a government employee from Ligao, Albay claimed her prize at the...
Nation
fbtw
PCSO rolls out digital transformation

PCSO rolls out digital transformation

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 7 days ago
This year was a period of digital transformation for the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office as it successfully rolled out...
Nation
fbtw
Grand Lotto prize to hit P605 million in tonight&rsquo;s draw

Grand Lotto prize to hit P605 million in tonight’s draw

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 2 days ago
The 6/55 Grand Lotto jackpot is estimated to reach P605 million in today’s draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes...
Nation
fbtw
1 dead, 3 hurt in house collapse

1 dead, 3 hurt in house collapse

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
A man died and three others were injured after a two-story house in Quezon City collapsed at past midnight yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Sandigan OKs online testimony of witness vs ex-FDA chief

Sandigan OKs online testimony of witness vs ex-FDA chief

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The Sandiganbayan has allowed a private doctor to testify via videoconferencing against former Food and Drug Administration...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ex-village councilman gunned down

Ex-village councilman gunned down

By Michelle Zoleta | 3 hours ago
A former barangay councilman was shot dead by four motorcycle-riding men in Tiaong, Quezon on Saturday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw
Nazarene replica eyed for future traslacion

Nazarene replica eyed for future traslacion

By Evelyn Macairan | 3 hours ago
Quiapo Church officials are considering replacing the original 400-year-old wooden image of the Black Nazarene with a replica...
Nation
fbtw

Drunk driver enters busway, hits MMDA enforcer

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 3 hours ago
A private motorist hit a traffic enforcer of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) as he reportedly illegally entered the EDSA Bus Carousel lane in Cubao, Quezon City before dawn yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Bureau of Immigration to probe officer in Taguig road rage

Bureau of Immigration to probe officer in Taguig road rage

By Evelyn Macairan | 3 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration would investigate an immigration officer who allegedly punched a taxi driver in a road rage incident...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with