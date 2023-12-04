^

Nation

Terrorist leader among 11 killed in Maguindanao clash

Rainier Allan Ronda, Roel Pareño - The Philippine Star
December 4, 2023 | 12:00am
Terrorist leader among 11 killed in Maguindanao clash
The more than two-hour encounter in the hinterlands of Mother Tuayan, Datu Hoffer Ampatuan town was a major blow to the strength of the terror group, according to Lt. Gen. William Gonzales, chief of the Western Mindanao Comman (Westmincom).

MANILA, Philippines — A newly proclaimed “ameer” or chief of the Dawlah Islamiya-Philippines was among 11 terrorists killed in a firefight in Maguindanao del Sur on Friday, the military said yesterday.

The more than two-hour encounter in the hinterlands of Mother Tuayan, Datu Hoffer Ampatuan town was a major blow to the strength of the terror group, according to Lt. Gen. William Gonzales, chief of the Western Mindanao Comman (Westmincom).

Gonzales said the operation was launched by joint troopers of the Army’s 601st Infantry Brigade and 1st Brigade Combat Team following information that the terrorists would gather in the area.

The military also confirmed the neutralization of the head of the Dawlah Islamiya-Maguindanao in the encounter. 

The remains of the two terrorist leaders were among the 11 that soldiers recovered in the area following the firefight.

The military has yet to identify the slain leaders as well as the nine other fatalities.

Gonzales said they have addressed the resurgence of the Dawlah Islamiya-Philippines. 

“We are maximizing our efforts to go after the remaining threat groups in our area of operation. Rest assured that we will continue to work hard to eliminate the threats and ensure the safety and security of the people of Mindanao,” Gonzales said.

“I commend the troops of Joint Task Force Central led by Maj. Gen. Alex Rillera for their resolve to end terrorism in Central Mindanao,” he added.

Meanwhile, in Lanao del Sur, another alleged leader of the Dawlah Islamiya was killed in an encounter in Piagapo town on Saturday.

Gonzales identified the fatality as Alandoni Macadaya Lucsadatu, alias Lando and Abu Shams.

Reports said Lucsadatu was among five terrorists who exchanged fire with the joint team of the 3rd Scout Ranger Battalion and 5Ist Infantry Battalion in Barangay Tambo.

The troopers arrested Lucsadatu’s aunt, identified as Saadia Dato Angni.

Gonzales said Lucsadatu recruited his relatives to the Dawlah Islamiya.

He said the slain suspect was allegedly behind the murder of Marow Lucsadatu Mocsara, a former member of the Dawlah Islamiya who surendered to the military in November.

vuukle comment

MAGUINDANAO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 village chiefs shot dead

2 village chiefs shot dead

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
Two barangay captains were shot dead in separate incidents since Friday.
Nation
fbtw
PNP-IAS chief gets six-month suspension for sexual harassment

PNP-IAS chief gets six-month suspension for sexual harassment

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the six-month suspension without pay of lawyer Alfegar Triambulo, inspector general...
Nation
fbtw
Angat Dam continues discharging water

Angat Dam continues discharging water

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 1 day ago
The operator of Angat Dam continues to release water for the third consecutive day yesterday as its water elevation remains...
Nation
fbtw
Muntinlupa fire leaves 12 families homeless

Muntinlupa fire leaves 12 families homeless

By Nillicent Bautista | 1 day ago
At least 12 families were left homeless after a fire razed a residential area in Muntinlupa City on Saturday morning, the...
Nation
fbtw
PNP denies Marbil next top cop

PNP denies Marbil next top cop

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Philippine National Police on Saturday denied a Facebook post that President Marcos has chosen Maj. Gen. Rommel Francisco...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

House OKs boost for mechanical engineering profession

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
Voting 246-0, the House of Representatives approved on third and final reading last week a measure that will strengthen further the industry of mechanical engineers, by amending certain provisions of the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
DHSUD groups identify government lands for housing

DHSUD groups identify government lands for housing

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development has created technical working groups to expedite the identification...
Nation
fbtw
LTO asks Facebook: Remove accounts offering online assistance

LTO asks Facebook: Remove accounts offering online assistance

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
Land Transportation Office chief Vigor Mendoza II has ordered the LTO’s legal department to coordinate with Facebook...
Nation
fbtw
Sayyaf bomb expert slain in Basilan

Sayyaf bomb expert slain in Basilan

By Roel Pareño | 1 hour ago
An alleged bomb expert of the Abu Sayyaf bandit group was killed in an encounter in Basilan on Saturday night.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with