Mayor Belmonte expresses gratitude to Iglesia ni Cristo

Philstar.com
May 5, 2022 | 7:55pm
Mayor Belmonte expresses gratitude to Iglesia ni Cristo
In this May 2, 2022 photo, Mayor Joy Belmonte, who is running for reelection, speaks at a campaign gathering in Quezon City.
MANILA, Philippines — Incumbent Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte thanked the leadership of the influential Iglesia ni Cristo following its endorsement of her reelection bid.

"I am deeply grateful and honored to AGAIN receive the trust of the Iglesia ni Cristo, its Executive Minister, Brother Eduardo V. Manalo," the mayor said in a message in Filipino on Thursday.

She added: "I will make sure not to waste that trust. If I am ever re-elected as mayor of Quezon City, you can hope that my service to the people will be in accordance with their needs and the teachings of the Creator."

"Many thanks to the entire Brotherhood of Iglesia Ni Cristo!" Belmonte also said.

Belmonte, who is hoping for a second term as chief of the largest city in the country, has been the frontrunner in voter preference surveys for local posts.

IGLESIA NI CRISTO

JOY BELMONTE
