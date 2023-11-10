^

Kristine Dee and Emmeline Aglipay-Villar collab in off-kilter compositions that spark hope

GLOSS THE RECORD - Marbbie Tagabucba - The Philippine Star
November 10, 2023 | 12:00am
Kristine Dee: “Asymmetries are life’s surprises and imperfections because of the wisdom it imparts — that life doesn’t have to be perfect.”

Dee’s 70-piece collection was three years in the making.

You don’t have to be perfect to be beautiful, to inspire change, or to make a difference.

Jeweler Kristine Dee is an industrial designer by education with an unpopular opinion challenging the principle of symmetry: “Asymmetries are life’s surprises and imperfections because of the wisdom it imparts — that life doesn’t have to be perfect,” she says. “They bring out the best in each person, given their individual experiences and challenges, yet still making one beautiful and whole.”

It has since brought about a 70-piece collection over a period of three years. When she met Emmeline Aglipay-Villar, lawyer, STAR columnist and former congresswoman and undersecretary who has been living with lupus since 2007, they both knew their collaboration had to be something meaningful.

Dee designed the Cross of Hope with the plight and struggles of lupus warriors in mind. “It is our faith that gives us hope and strength and carries us through the hard times,” says Aglipay-Villar. The pink mother of pearl cross is adorned with freshwater pearls and diamonds set in 14k gold. One hundred percent of the proceeds of the sale will be donated to aid the indigent patients with lupus through the Hope for Lupus Foundation.

Emmeline Aglipay-Villar: “It is our faith that gives us hope and strength and carries us through the hard times

“You can wear it as a pendant, layer it with pearls or another charm, or as a charm for your paperclip necklaces or bracelet,” Villar suggests.

The 70-piece collection features mini collections. The “Enchanted Book of Zodiacs” pendants in pink or black mother of pearl, malachite, lapis lazuli and turquoise can be engraved with meaningful dates or initials.

Sparkling diamonds are paired with gemstones throughout the collection. Aglipay-Villar’s birthstone, emeralds, as well as blue sapphires, rubies, pearls, special-cut peridots, as well as aquamarines “for their unique color and cutting, as these are my birthstones and my son’s as well,” shares Dee.

“Notice that the stones and details are not symmetrical,” Dee points out. “Though when arranged in a certain way, such as how we did, the medley comes out beautiful, harmonious, and truly like no other.”

Kristine Dee is at One McKinley Place, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig. Contact 0917-8950816 and [email protected] for inquiries and follow @kristinedeejewellery on Instagram for updates.

