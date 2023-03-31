Blackpink: â€˜Philippines, you rock!â€™

^

Blackpink: ‘Philippines, you rock!’

Marbbie Tagabucba - The Philippine Star
March 31, 2023 | 12:00am
Blackpink’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and birthday girl Lisa during Day 2 of the Born Pink tour in the Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — The manila leg of blackpink’s born pink tour was all about fun surprises and sustainable concert-going practices in partnership with globe.

Blackpink’s two-day Born Pink concert tour in the Philippines was full of surprises. Lisa celebrated her 26th birthday with a cake onstage depicting her and her members as puppies in their likeness.

Jisoo gave a peek into her upcoming solo concept with a scarlet-themed number while performing a cover of Camilla Cabello’s Liar. In local show business, Andrea Brillantes got Rosé to ask her boyfriend Ricci Rivero the upcoming Star Magic Prom.

While K-pop concerts are known for their precisely coordinated fan service routines which involve light sticks and chants, Jennie got the party started as she asked the Blinks to kick back and get on their feet and dance.

Blackpink are aligned with Globe’s commitment to environment stewardship.

The South Korean girl group’s power and influence extends throughout fashion, beauty, pop culture — and even sustainability and climate change advocacy. They are the first Asian artists to be appointed Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) advocates by the UN Secretary-General in 2021.

In partnership with Globe and aligned with the telecom’s commitment to environment stewardship, the two-day affair was a show of the members’ advocacies.

Blinks gathered at Globe’s Boombayah/Shutdown Station at the nearby Philippine Stadium.

Globe partnered with Global Electric Transport (GET) to offer 15 electric buses to shuttle concert-goers to and from the venue. Clean As You Go (CLAYGO) was practiced even before the concert and after we Blinks were urged to dispose of waste properly in designated bins for biodegradable, non-biodegradable, and recyclable materials.

Globe provided free WiFi throughout the Philippine Arena and Blinks used GCash for transactions when purchasing food, beverages, and merchandise at the event venue. With fast data and WiFi, Blinks posted their memories and live-streamed the concert with the rest of the world. Just like Blackpink’s new favorite Filipino word, everyone was “Masaya. Masayang Masaya.”

