Athleisure, from coffee to cocktails

Patton Studio's Cross Wrap Mono on model Siobhán Molan and Recess' Do Everything fabric in the On Pointe crop and Hands Free short on Vestido Manila's Maica Salud-Tady (second from left) are stylish yet supremely comfortable for errands and working out while being versatile enough to be styled with a statement skirt from Vestido's Vestudio on Maica or a conversation piece belt and heels for dinner, as seen on stylist Liz Uy (wearing Patton) .

Leggings to the boardroom? Bodysuits to the bar? With the right styling (and flexible dress codes), why not?

The athleisure trend that has swept the world by way of sweatpants during the lockdown years has evolved into something more dressed up, ready for the return of day-to-night lifestyles and back-to-back, face-to-face time.

The trend has also gone beyond sweats and yoga leggings. Biking glasses and cycling gear have hit the red carpet. Tennis skorts and hikers have been spotted at brunch. TikTokkers are calling these subtrends tenniscore, bikercore — even if your next “marathon” is a re-binge of the first three episodes of The Last of Us.

The athleisure takeover is reminiscent of the aerobics wave of the ’80s where people wore their workout clothes to anywhere. Subdued neutrals instead of neon tones, matte or textured textiles instead of glittery and shiny, and coordinated sets instead of clashing prints and color-blocking all elevate it to the present and keep it versatile.

Proudly Filipino brands Recess and Patton are all informed by our tropical lifestyles but are made both for a jet-set and couch-bound audience anywhere in the world.

Athleisure is the most egalitarian trend in recent years because it’s for everyone. It resonates beyond those interested in fashion because it speaks both to an aspiration for wellness and the desire to simply be comfortable. The ever-evolving technology that goes into it lends perfectly to more chilled-out activities, be it a long flight or even a 10-course dinner (no need to unbutton your jeans). Sportswear textiles also mean you’re presko for longer, even on long days.

I talk about it more and present styling options in partnership with eCommerce pioneer Lazada for the YouTube series Style by Lazada.

“As one of the leading online lifestyle destinations, we are championing self-expression through fashion and beauty for 2023. At Lazada, we recognize that today’s generation is passionate about personal style and individuality and Style by Lazada was born with them in mind,” says Janet Basa-Siasoco, head of Business Analytics.

Style by Lazada is a series about how to make integrating the latest trends into your personal style more accessible, covering affordable finds as well as authentic luxury items that you can find in the app. Hosted by Niña Alvia, best known as a UAAP courtside reporter, we keep it light and approachable.

To complete your look, Style by Lazada covers beauty with L’Officiel Philippines beauty editor Belle Rodolfo. Her perspective on all things beauty — as a seasoned beauty editor, yoga teacher, LGBTQ+ member, proudly morena Filipina and overall cool girl — is one to watch.

Basa-Siasoco continues, “We are committed to providing a wide range of trendy and affordable products that elevate one’s everyday looks and encourage creativity found exclusively on LazLook and LazBeauty.”

Explore more athleisure pieces by scrolling through LazLook on your Lazada app (pictured) and watch Style By Lazada on The Philippine Star and Lazada's social media platforms.

* * *

Catch the athleisure episode of the #StylebyLazada series tomorrow exclusively on our social media pages at facebook.com/PhilippineSTAR and instagram.com/philippinestar and Lazada at facebook.com/LazadaPhilippines and instagram.com/LazadaPH and shop these looks and more at your Lazada app.