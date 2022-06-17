Father’s day gift ideas that you will enjoy, too

For one day only, Salon de Ning is transformed into the "Pen Ultimate Father’s Day Dream Lounge" from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For the father who has it all

Impress your natty dad with all things sophisticated.

Let your dad graduate from your Mom’s DIY haircuts with a well-deserved grooming session and more at the return of Salon de Ning’s Dad’s Pen Ultimate Dream Lounge.

Only on Father’s Day, Salon de Ning is transformed into a private gentleman’s club so he feels relaxed as soon as you step in. He gets complimentary male grooming services from Back Alley Barbershop. Get him started on his skincare with VMV Hypoallergenics, whose expert technicians will also provide complimentary hand treatments. With a complimentary cocktail in hand, he can peruse a display of Triumph motorcycles; the coolest designer toys from Art Toys PH; bespoke shirts, suits, and footwear for dapper papas from The Signet Store; rare timepieces from Vintage Grail; collectible vinyls and DJ music; artisanal chocolates from Auro Chocolate; and beer, sparkling wines, and innovative cocktails from Philippine Wine Merchants.

Better yet, impress your dad with your efficiency and book him the “Dad’s the Man” room package from June 17 to 19 or treat him to a Sunday brunch buffet at Escolta. You also get a complimentary entry to the Pen Ultimate Father’s Day Dream Lounge plus you don’t have to be stuck in traffic or worry about parking.

Jumpstart his fitness journey at Marie France with a treatment that gives him an idea of what progress can look like.

Help him with his dad bod

This treatment simulates the effect of 50,000 crunches.

Is your dad being rebellious about his health and fitness needs? After treating him to an indulgent lunch or dinner of his choice, motivate him with an extra push, pull him away from the waiting couch, and make him try a treatment that gives him an idea of what he can achieve with exercise and a proper diet with just a session.

Marie France’s Tesla Body Former uses medical-grade FMS (functional magnetic stimulation) to bypass the brain and trigger supramaximal contractions deep within the muscle. It’s a medical-grade technology that was first used by physiotherapists across Europe to treat anything from lower back pain, to frozen shoulders, to urinary incontinence, to improving posture, until they saw its body-shaping benefits as well.

While 50,000 crunches in 30 minutes is beyond the recorded capabilities of mere mortals, Tesla does the work for you, contracting the muscle directly with a focused magnetic field — all while you’re lying down. You can feel your muscles contract and relax with each magnetic pulse, triggering the muscles to increase in strength and volume. This also helps flush out metabolic wastes like lactic acid so you do not feel pain the next day.

If you or your dad are coming from a sedentary lifestyle straight to this, you will feel some tenderness in your muscles or a delayed onset muscle soreness the following day. After that, you will both notice muscle definition. On your abs, you will sit up straighter. On your arms, you just feel stronger than usual. Significant inch loss shows up after two sessions, which is just about the push you need to live a healthier lifestyle. Maybe (finally) go golfing with him or take him with you to tennis?

Make your very own Levi's at The Levi's Tailor Shop.

Customize his favorite jeans

Why not personalize a pair together?

You have managed to tear off that belt strap cellphone holder abomination from his wardrobe. Now, you can level up his favorite jeans with a bit more flair.

Levi’s have been a uniform of hard workers and cowboys (or cowboys at heart) since the man Levi Strauss himself invented the blue jean in 1873. They remain a wardrobe essential to this day, and his 501s, known for its classic straight leg fit, will look good both on you and dad.

Why not upgrade his pair with something matchy-matchy? Better yet, have it personalized in just the way you like at their new Tailor Shop. They offer hemming as well as more customization features like fabric paneling, sewing of patches, embroidery (how about your initials?), and a range of collectable pins and original patches. Stressed by the hot weather? Why don’t you and your dad try the classic fit in an engineered breathable fiber, Levi’s Cool?

If he’s looking to try a different jean fit, the Tailor Shop’s fitting room has digital in-store tools so he can explore different fits. As with all things that involve a screen, be sure to be on standby for questions.

Levi’s Tailor Shop is at SM Mall of Asia, Pasay City. Get a free Levi’s upcycled denim sling bag for every purchase of P3,500 or above net of discount until June 26.