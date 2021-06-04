Rethinking the way we nourish summer skin

MANILA, Philippines — Toasty and golden tan such is the romance of summer skin until the warmth wears off and turns into dark spots, fine lines and dryness. It’s not exactly a Hot Girl Summer either, with remote work/schooling stress and sheltering for safety in air-conditioned rooms taking priority for most of us. Is it any surprise if our usual moisturizer is just not doing it anymore?

To differentiate, “Dry skin type is when the skin lacks oil and dehydrated skin is lacking water,” says Rosalba Martone, head of education at Perricone MD on a Zoom call from her home in Boston, Massachusetts.

What causes this loss of hydration? “We have our natural lipid barrier that keeps all the bad stuff out and our hydration locked in. When that barrier becomes weak though very simple things like over-cleansing, over-exfoliating and drastic weather changes — extreme fluctuation for humidity and temperature — it’s hard for the skin to correct on its own,” she says.

To address this is Perricone MD’s latest offering, the Cold Plasma Plus+ Intensive Hydrating Complex, part of the brand’s beloved Cold Plasma franchise which all started with one product in 2009. “We call it the 1051: 10 signs of aging and five years of research in one product,” shares Rosalba of what has since grown into a full-body range. “When we were looking at the franchise, there was one element that was missing: a moisturizer.”

Leave it to Perricone to amp it up with a multi-tasking product. The star ingredient in this new release is the breakthrough peptide complex replexium “that works faster than any peptide in the market for a more dense skin complexion,” says Rosalba. The brand has shown corrective benefits for deep lines and wrinkles around the eyes after four weeks of continued use and on the rest of the face after eight weeks.

Free of anything that isn’t beneficial for the skin, the blue hue of the product comes from copper tripeptide, which improves the skin’s collagen.

The balm-type, buttery consistency is thanks to the vegetable triglyceride complex of jojoba, soybean and olive oils. To use, melt down the lipids by warming it on your fingertips and press it on your skin in a gentle upward motion and it just melts on your skin.

“Everything we do at Perricone is to suppress inflammation,” says Rosalba, which explains the addition of the patented Vitamin C Ester, designed to brighten up dull complexion and lift discoloration, soothe redness and boost collagen skin while being anti-inflammatory. “In the industry it is known as a superior vitamin C. It is completely stable and non-acidic.”

How to use it? “Dry skin will love applying it twice a day. For oily, combination and acneic skin, you might want to apply it only at night, but only because you might not like the glow during the day. At night, it balances out your skin so it produces less oil during the day and, in the long run, less acne flare-ups.”

