A new kind of radiance

Nobody’s judging if your sole source of light at the end of this tunnel is a bit of sparkle and shine. Here’s what I enjoyed this week, and I hope you delight in them, too!

IRL fashion shows are back in shanghai

When this is all over, we will dance together again — to great tunes, moving to the same rhythm in a crowded room full of beautiful people. That’s what happened in Dior’s fall 2021 show. Around 1,000 guests showed up including Zhang Ziyi, Carina Lau, models Sui He and stayed for an afterparty headlined by Joey Yung in a bedazzled room complete with disco balls. The collection presented ’50s silhouettes inspired by the Dior archives interpreted in leopard prints, acid brights, silver foil and sequins from the universe of Pop Art, including the finale sequence of four colorful tulle skirts worn with leggings and silver sequined tops spelling out the word “Dior,” a tongue-in-cheek reference to a famous Fiorucci nightclub moment. The Giorgio Moroder soundtrack features the voice of Maripol, the former art director of Fiorucci’s New York flagship, plus a playlist of club bangers from Diana Ross, Daft Punk and Grace Jones. (It’s on Spotify!) I can’t wait to party with everyone again.

* * *

Dior is in The Shoppes at Solaire.

Starry-eyed with celestial sustainable sparkle

Just in time for Earth Month, local demi-fine jewelry brand Penny Pairs steps up to the challenge of making conscious consumption joyful with the release of its second sustainable collection. Using 100-percent recycled silver and conflict-free materials with best production practices, it’s proof that their commitment to the cause isn’t a one-time thing. Hoops and huggies and celestial bodies as dainty rings, either in silver or thickly coated with 18K gold (known as gold vermeil), are all adorned with pavé for that added spark to your everyday look.

* * *

Shop the new collection at penny pairs.com.