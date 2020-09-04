When super shopping meets super prizes and super support for SMEs

More of us are seriously thinking about how to get more bang for our buck in the current climate, but we are also facing a lot of different material requirements as we live through our present circumstances. Whether it’s making a better home office setup, trying to make distance learning more comfortable for everyone, figuring out DIY haircuts and grooming, or even getting a jump on Christmas presents, Shopee might just have the answer.

Prizes and dropped prices

The annual 9.9 Shopee sale is back, and in full force. They’ve pulled out all the stops, with deals every day of this ninth month leading up to Sept. 9. For the actual 9.9 sale, they’re giving away anywhere from P250,000 to P1million through their Shop Games (Shopee Shake, Catch or Quiz), where one can even possibly win a house and lot courtesy of Lumina Homes. There will be thousands of P9 deals, where products will literally be available for just nine pesos. There will be 23 flash deals on the day, and brand promos from Globe Telecom, Havaianas, Huggies, Nestle, P&G Beauty + Olay, Maybelline, Unilever Home and Food and more for up to 50 percent off.

Making the experience more fun is the return of brand ambassador Jose Mari Chan to really ring in the festive season. Keep your eyes peeled for Shopee’s Facebook and Instagram for JMC mini games, where you can win Shopee vouchers. There will also be a Shopee 9.9 Super Dance Challenge from Sept. 1 to 15 where, if you recreate and film the dance from Chan’s Shopee TV commercial, you can win a prize of P99,000. (If you’re just a huge fan of Chan, he’ll also be tweeting on Shopee’s Twitter. He has since launched his own TIkTok account where you can watch his mini vlogs, and even attempt the “Whoa.” As Chan himself said with a big smile, “I’m still cool and young at heart!”)

If your hankering for local celebs still needs satiating, tune into GMA News TV and Shopee Live at 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 9, and get your fill of performances from celebrities like Gabbi Garcia, Rayver Cruz, Lani Misalucha, Christian Bautista, Marcelito Pomoy and many others. There will also be P4.7 million worth of prizes at stake, including another house and lot from Lumina Homes.

A better shopping experience

Prizes aside, it’s worth considering picking up your necessities from Shopee as it beefs up its commitment toward both shoppers and sellers. Logistically, Shopee has been continually enhancing their payment infrastructure to include more secure contactless payment options, and are said to have been tightening integration with logistics partners to optimize warehouse operations. It’s their hope that, as shopping activity peaks, this enhanced system will help sellers and brands fulfill orders more efficiently.

As of 2020, there’s been a 70 percent growth of new brands, both local and international, coming into Shopee Mall to open official stores. Shopee partnered with Google to help highlight these brands through the use of Google Ads, allowing brands to grow their online presence.

Shopee has also extended a hand towards SMEs, launching a Seller Support Package last April. They upgraded their Seller Center, which now has a new Marketing Center that lets sellers customize store campaigns and product promos, effectively simplifying e-commerce for smaller businesses. The support package also includes capital support, allowing for the lowering of costs overall. This is especially where Shopee shines, as a platform for smaller businesses that want more structure than they’d normally have, direct selling via social media. Having Shopee cushion the blow of the pandemic for these SMEs, at a time when many are struggling, also creates the opportunity for the rest of us to throw whatever support we can toward these sellers.

Terence Pang, Shopee’s chief operating officer, wraps it up beautifully by saying, “9.9 Super Shopping Day has a special meaning for all of us at Shopee. We created 9.9 in 2016 to unlock the potential of e-commerce for our region, and it has become an annual celebration that brings millions of people together. It also holds greater importance than before, as consumers increasingly depend on e-commerce for their shopping needs, and more businesses go online to uncover growth opportunities amid the global pandemic. 9.9 Super Shopping Day reflects our commitment to support our communities.”

* * *

The Shopee app is available for download on The App Store and Google Play.