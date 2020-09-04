COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
When super shopping meets super prizes and super support for SMEs
Celebrities Gabbi Garcia, Rayver Cruz, Janine Gutierrez and Rhian Ramos discuss what's in store on Shopee's 9.9 Super Shopping Day with host Mary Grace Ku and Shopee Philippines associate director Martin Yu.
When super shopping meets super prizes and super support for SMEs
THE UNGENTLEWOMAN - Gabbie Tatad (The Philippine Star) - September 4, 2020 - 12:00am

More of us are seriously thinking about how to get more bang for our buck in the current climate, but we are also facing a lot of different material requirements as we live through our present circumstances. Whether it’s making a better home office setup, trying to make distance learning more comfortable for everyone, figuring out DIY haircuts and grooming, or even getting a jump on Christmas presents, Shopee might just have the answer.

Prizes and dropped prices

The annual 9.9 Shopee sale is back, and in full force. They’ve pulled out all the stops, with deals every day of this ninth month leading up to Sept. 9. For the actual 9.9 sale, they’re giving away anywhere from P250,000 to P1million through their Shop Games (Shopee Shake, Catch or Quiz), where one can even possibly win a house and lot courtesy of Lumina Homes. There will be thousands of P9 deals, where products will literally be available for just nine pesos. There will be 23 flash deals on the day, and brand promos from Globe Telecom, Havaianas, Huggies, Nestle, P&G Beauty + Olay, Maybelline, Unilever Home and Food and more for up to 50 percent off.

Making the experience more fun is the return of brand ambassador Jose Mari Chan to really ring in the festive season. Keep your eyes peeled for Shopee’s Facebook and Instagram for JMC mini games, where you can win Shopee vouchers. There will also be a Shopee 9.9 Super Dance Challenge from Sept. 1 to 15 where, if you recreate and film the dance from Chan’s Shopee TV commercial, you can win a prize of P99,000. (If you’re just a huge fan of Chan, he’ll also be tweeting on Shopee’s Twitter. He has since launched his own TIkTok account where you can watch his mini vlogs, and even attempt the “Whoa.” As Chan himself said with a big smile, “I’m still cool and young at heart!”)

If your hankering for local celebs still needs satiating, tune into GMA News TV and Shopee Live at 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 9, and get your fill of performances from celebrities like Gabbi Garcia, Rayver Cruz, Lani Misalucha, Christian Bautista, Marcelito Pomoy and many others. There will also be P4.7 million worth of prizes at stake, including another house and lot from Lumina Homes.

A better shopping experience

Prizes aside, it’s worth considering picking up your necessities from Shopee as it beefs up its commitment toward both shoppers and sellers. Logistically, Shopee has been continually enhancing their payment infrastructure to include more secure contactless payment options, and are said to have been tightening integration with logistics partners to optimize warehouse operations. It’s their hope that, as shopping activity peaks, this enhanced system will help sellers and brands fulfill orders more efficiently.

As of 2020, there’s been a 70 percent growth of new brands, both local and international, coming into Shopee Mall to open official stores. Shopee partnered with Google to help highlight these brands through the use of Google Ads, allowing brands to grow their online presence.

Shopee has also extended a hand towards SMEs, launching a Seller Support Package last April. They upgraded their Seller Center, which now has a new Marketing Center that lets sellers customize store campaigns and product promos, effectively simplifying e-commerce for smaller businesses. The support package also includes capital support, allowing for the lowering of costs overall. This is especially where Shopee shines, as a platform for smaller businesses that want more structure than they’d normally have, direct selling via social media. Having Shopee cushion the blow of the pandemic for these SMEs, at a time when many are struggling, also creates the opportunity for the rest of us to throw whatever support we can toward these sellers.

Terence Pang, Shopee’s chief operating officer, wraps it up beautifully by saying, “9.9 Super Shopping Day has a special meaning for all of us at Shopee. We created 9.9 in 2016 to unlock the potential of e-commerce for our region, and it has become an annual celebration that brings millions of people together. It also holds greater importance than before, as consumers increasingly depend on e-commerce for their shopping needs, and more businesses go online to uncover growth opportunities amid the global pandemic. 9.9 Super Shopping Day reflects our commitment to support our communities.”

* * *

The Shopee app is available for download on The App Store and Google Play.

SMES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
When super shopping meets super prizes and super support for SMEs
By Gabbie Tatad | 1 hour ago
More of us are seriously thinking about how to get more bang for our buck in the current climate, but we are also facing a...
YStyle
fbfb
7 days ago
The ‘new normal’ beauty game goes small and local
By Gabbie Tatad | 7 days ago
As we navigate our current reality of face masks, distanced interactions, and endless video conference calls, our beauty conundrums...
YStyle
fbfb
7 days ago
Waive the bag or make waves for water
By Gabbie Tatad | 7 days ago
When we compare it to plastic, making a paper bag emits 51 percent more global warming gasses,” notes UN Environment...
YStyle
fbfb
14 days ago
Making the case for designer pambahay
By Marbbie Tagabucba | 14 days ago
The one thing that bothers me when some members of the fashion community rally support for the local industry on social media...
YStyle
fbfb
21 days ago
With e-commerce, fashion will be all right
By Marbbie Tagabucba | 21 days ago
Shopaholics, you can now do your civic duty and attempt to save the economy.
YStyle
fbfb
28 days ago
Summer is not cancelled
By Marbbie Tagabucba | 28 days ago
Glow on even if you’ve spent much of summer indoors.
YStyle
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with