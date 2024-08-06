LIST: Philippine rainy season destinations — digital travel platform

The Chocolate Hills in Bohol and Hidden Beach in Palawan

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is currently at the peak of the rainy season, meaning Filipinos will want to travel to sunnier spots during these months.

There are over 7,000 islands in the country, meaning there are options abound, but digital travel platform Agoda is highlighting three destinations in particular — Palawan, Bukidnon, and Bohol — as ones people can enjoy year-round.

The platform noted that the three locations often see relatively drier weather during the monsoon months that peaks from July to October, making them worth visiting during the rainy season.

"While summer might be the popular choice, destinations like Palawan, Bukidnon, and Bohol showcase the beauty and adventure the Philippines has to offer even during the monsoon season," stated Michael Hwang, Country Director, Agoda Philippines.

Palawan

Palawan is best known for its many beaches and the rich biodiversity on the entire island, but there are more experiences to enjoy on the popular tourist destination.

The platform highlights the half-day tour of Puerto Princesa City visiting World War II landmarks like the Plaza Cuartel and the majestic Cathedral, as well as a Farm Tour in Coron Natural Farms to learn more about sustainable agriculture (with fresh farm-to-table meals to boot).

A visit to the Palawan Heritage Center will show a closer look at the island's history, indigenous culture, and biodiversity while the KaLui Art Gallery that features works from local artists.

Bukidnon

Known as the "Fruit and Vegetable Basket of Mindanao," Bukidnon province is celebrated for its agriculture and ecotourism, but again there is more to it than meets the eye.

Visitors can make peaceful stops in the Monastery of Transfiguration in Malaybalay City or the Del Monte Clubhouse in Manolo Fortich.

A guided tour in Talaandig Cultural Center in Sungco, Lantapan offers a chance to see the Talaandig tribe's traditional performances of music, dance, and storytelling.

More of the Northern Mindanao region's cultural and tribal history can be seen in Kaamulan Folk Arts Museum and Bukidnon State University Museum.

Bohol

Like Palawan, Bohol is an island that boasts of natural beauty be it through beaches or the many locations within the island proper.

These include Baclayon Church and the Cambuhat River and Village, the latter organized by community-based sustainable ecotourism involving mangrove tours and insights into local fishing practices.

Speaking of locals, there are many hands-on cooking classes of traditional Boholano cuisine that can be booked as well as an opportunity to see a traditional Mazurka Boholana folk dance performance at any local gathering.

