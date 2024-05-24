WATCH: 'Siklesa' an alternative mode of transportation in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Even before there were talks to phase out the jeepney, Manila Hotel has found a way to immortalize two icons of the streets.

Besides the jeepney, kalesa (horse-drawn carriage) and tricycle are among the iconic ways to go around the Philippines. Years ago, Manila Hotel thought of combining kalesa and tricycle, and thus, the hybrid vehicle Siklesa is born.

Today, there are two Siklesas available for rent in the hotel, even for non-hotel guests. Every Siklesa can seat two people at a time.

These can be pre-booked by caling the hotel's concierge. The rental starts at below P1,000, and could take tourists to select hotspots in the nearby historical site, Intramuros. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Anjilica Andaya