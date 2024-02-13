Seeking summer solace? This Puerto Princesa resort roars with peace, comfort

Given the resort’s beachfront location, there are opportunities for you to enjoy beautiful sunrise and some beach activities. You can also opt for a relaxing soak in the swimming pool, which offers a view overlooking the beach, a great way to cool off and unwind after a day filled with adventure.

PALAWAN, Philippines — Puerto Princesa City, much like other destinations in Palawan, is a playground for adventurers. With its stunning beaches, impressive rock formations and biodiverse wildlife, it caters perfectly to those seeking excitement and exploration.

Yet, after a day filled with adventure in the city’s stunning landscapes, weary travelers yearn a serene environment to return to. A place where they can unwind, catch their breath, and simply relax amidst the beauty of their surroundings. The newly opened The Funny Lion in Puerto Princesa City provides exactly that.

If you’re already planning this early for your summer getaway, here are some things you might like at The Funny Lion Puerto Princesa.

Sweet serenity

Philstar.com/Jap Tobias

There are various types of travelers; some are eager to immerse themselves in every aspect of a destination, while others prefer leisurely slow days where they can savor each moment of their well-deserved vacation.

As soon as you set foot into The Funny Lion Puerto Princesa, a serene atmosphere envelops you. Greeted by the friendly Palaweño staff, their sweet accents and a refreshing drink immediately make you feel at home.

The air is filled with the gentle rustle of leaves from the surrounding mangroves and coconut trees, harmonizing with the distant melody of waves from the Sulu Sea. It's the perfect setting whether you have work to do, seek introspection, or simply want to lose yourself in a good book.

A treat for all senses

A memorable getaway is not only about exploring new landscapes and adventures but also about indulging in exquisite culinary experiences and unwinding in cozy accommodations. At The Funny Lion Puerto Princesa, your senses are in for a treat.

At Hunt Restaurant, guests indulge in creative dishes that offer a taste of Palawan's culinary delights. From a delightful breakfast buffet to all-day dining featuring Asian and Continental specialties, its menu ensures a flavorful experience at a reasonable price.

Make sure to try their Chimichurri Chicken Cubano Bowl, Surf Scampi, Rigged Ribs and desserts!

Photo Release

After an exquisite meal at Hunt, you can retreat to the comfort of your well-designed room. The Funny Lion has three room categories namely Cub, King and Pride, each offering spacious rooms that are thoughtfully designed to provide the ultimate catnaps after an adventure-filled day.

Here, amidst the cozy ambiance and thoughtful amenities, you can sink into the plush comfort of your large, soft bed. Open the sliding door to take in the soothing sight of palm trees swaying in the breeze, allowing yourself to absorb views of the surrounding landscapes as you unwind in style.

A dash of adventure

Of course, no retreat is complete without a touch of adventure.

Photo Release

For those seeking to explore the natural wonders of Palawan, The Funny Lion offers a variety of experiences to choose from. Whether it's kayaking through clear waters, stand up paddle boarding or Banana boat-biking across mangrove forests.

Photo Release

And since you’re in Puerto Princesa, you can access natural wonders like Honda Bay, the Underground River, Pambato Reef and beautiful beaches. You may also want to visit other in-city tourist attractions like Crocodile Farm, Mitra's Ranch, Binuatan Creations Traditional Weaving Center and more.

Service beyond the ordinary

At The Funny Lion, every delightful experience is enhanced by the warmth and hospitality of its local staff.

With their genuine smiles and attentive demeanor, they go above and beyond to ensure that your getaway is as smooth and peaceful as possible. Whether it's offering recommendations for local attractions, attending to your needs with promptness and care, or simply sharing a friendly conversation, The Funny Lion’s staff are dedicated to making your stay truly memorable.

Philstar.com/Jap Tobias

Their genuine warmth and accommodating nature create a welcoming atmosphere—instantly putting you at ease and allowing you to relax and enjoy every moment of your time in it.

No surprises here though, as frequent Palawan travelers may recognize the name The Funny Lion from its beloved resorts in Coron and El Nido, and its new addition in Puerto Princesa lives up to expectations, maintaining the brand's reputation as a haven for weary adventurers seeking relaxation.



Ready for your Puerto Princesa trip? Take the next step in planning your perfect getaway by booking The Funny Lion Puerto Princesa. For more information, visit www.thefunnylion.com.