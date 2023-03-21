Finland still happiest country in the world; Philippines drops to 76th

Garnering a score of 5.904, the country overall ranked 60th out of 146 countries in 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — World Happiness Report announced that Finland remains as the happiest country in the world for the sixth straight year.

Denmark placed second while Iceland ranked third.

Israel ranked 4th while the Netherlands is fifth. Completing the Top 10 are Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Luxumbourg and New Zealand.

The United States, The United Kingdom, and France ranked 15th, 19th, and 21st respectively.

Afghanistan and Lebanon remained as the two unhappiest countries in the survey.

Meanwhile, the Philippines dropped 16 places as it is now the 76th happiest country in the world, as compared to 60th place last year.

In Asia, the Philippines ranked as the 10th happiest country.

The report is compiled by US scientists based on surveys asking citizens on how satisfied they are with their lives.

The report first started 10 years ago since the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 66/281, proclaiming March 20 to be observed annually as International Day of Happiness.

