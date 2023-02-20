The ultimate cherry blossom trip: 3 ways to experience

MANILA, Philippines — After much of the pandemic has somehow let up, it is now time to travel again.

The weather’s fine, with a cold breeze keeping the air nicely moist and fresh, and the best travel spots have started to reopen. So there’s no better time of the year to enjoy that cherry blossom trip that you’ve always dreamt of.

Oh, how lovely it would be to explore the pink-hued pathways and enjoy the chilly weather in such places as Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. The Klook app is ready to bust out the best deals for that awesome cherry blossom trip, including the Under the Pink Sky: From Sunrise to Sunset promo and enjoy up to P5,000 off while at the same time getting to visit all three dream places — Japan, Korea and Taiwan.

Japan

We’re in the thick of the Sakura season in Japan — and all the pink-laden trees, pathways and streets are simply breath-taking. Klook has curated the must-dos during the cherry blossom season — from sunrise to sunset.

At sunrise, enjoy a Mt. Fuji Route Day Tour from Tokyo, stopping by nearby destinations and proceeding to a full exciting day trip to see Takayama and Shirakawa-go from Nagoya to indulge in history. There will still be enough time to visit crowd favorite spots from Fukuoka, the Kumamoto Castle and Kurokawa Onsen, and the chance to visit Mount Aso, an active volcano in the center of Kyushu.

At sunset, experience the 360-degree panoramic view of the Shibuya Sky, where you can also catch a glimpse of Mt. Fuji, Tokyo Skytree and Roppongi Hills. If a relaxing drive around town is what will relax you, the Churashima Open Top Bus offers a look into the new scenery of Okinawa. How about passing through the first undersea tunnel for a breathtaking adventure?

Korea

When in Korea, do what the Koreans do. Star in your very own K-drama and witness the picturesque views that catches every K-pop and K-drama fan’s attention on screen. Visit the best places for that perfect K-drama moment. Start with a Nami Island Tour and see some of South Korea’s most popular landmarks that are perfectly customizable for you. Options include Petite France, the Italian Village, Garden of Morning Calm, Alpaca Pasture, and Gangchon Rail Bike.

At night, marvel at Korea’s growing entertainment prowess with the musical, "WILD WILD: DREAM."

Taiwan has its own cherry blossoms in full bloom

Taiwan

Only two to three hours away from the Philippines by plane, Taiwan beckons with its natural beauty. Enjoy romantically serene moments during cherry blossom season with Taiwan’s very own cherry blossoms in full bloom, which awaits you in the great outdoors.

Other places to visit include Taichung’s classic attractions and Gaomei’s Wetlands for that unforgettable sunset experience. Be awed by Taipei’s Yehliu Geopark, Jiufen, Shifen and Golden Waterfalls. Get close to nature via the Beitou and Yangmingshan One-Day Tour.

Make sure your trip to Taiwan includes a stay at the grand Hotel Papa Whale and experience Taipei’s Forest Spa Massage.

It's cherry blossom season! It should be a great experience whether you be in the serene parks of Japan, historical temples of Korea, or scenic lakes of Taiwan.

