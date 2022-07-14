^

Manila named as among world's best cities for 2022

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 14, 2022 | 4:22pm
Manila named as among world's best cities for 2022
Families enjoy an afternoon stroll and other leisurely activities at the Baywalk area along Roxas Boulevard in Manila on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Global media corporation Time Out has listed the Philippine capital of Manila as one of the best cities in the world for 2022 according to their fifth annual index for city dwellers.

For the annual poll, Time Out asked 20,000 users about their city's life post-pandemic, from the restaurants and bar scenes to the cultural aspects and nightlife. Key factors for the index were community spirit, resilience, walkability, good public transport and safety, and sustainability.

Manila was ranked as no. 36, between the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur and Greece's capital Athens. Edinburgh and Glasgow in Scotland, Chicago in the United States, Colombia's Medellín, and Amsterdam in the Netherlands made up the Top 5 out of 54.

The write-up for Manila mentions the overpopulation to traffic jams experienced in the city which the locals have embraced. 

"The legacy of Chinese, Spanish and American influences makes Manila an underrated hub for art and culture, with unique customs and cuisine to boot," goes the write-up.

Time Out also said that Manila was the third-most resilient city in their index with 60% and "not a single respondent described the city as rude – instead, it was admired by many for the welcoming and infectious smiles of its people."

Apart from being the least rude city and its relatively high resiliency, Manila also received 78% positivity in regard to its nightlife and party scenes.

RELATED: Boracay listed as among World's Greatest Places of 2022 by TIME

