THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
Bohol to continue requiring mandatory swab testing when traveling
Philippine Tarsiers
pna.gov.ph/Photo courtesy of Guide to the Philippines

Bohol to continue requiring mandatory swab testing when traveling

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 27, 2021 - 5:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Bohol province will continue to impose a negative swab test result as a mandatory requirement for travelers who want to visit the island province.

During a dinner hosted by Bohol Gov. Arthur Yap for tourism media including Philstar.com in Panglao, the former Department of Agriculture secretary was asked if he’s willing to waive the swab testing as a requirement for travelers in the province.

“Hindi ko tatanggalin, kung ako,” Yap said.

“But to be fair with the IATF, they never really mandatorily impose. They made their rules but at the end of the day, they allow the local governments to implement what is really apt for the area. They respect naman,” he added.

With only a hundred active COVID-19 cases in the province, Yap said the local government of Bohol wanted to keep the virus in control.

“Remember, this is a province of 1.5 million people. And then, from March last year to March this year, ang total infectious namin ay only thousand plus, thousand lang hindi naman 1,110 eh. Ang recovery namin 90%, deaths namin 20 people so we like to keep there,” Yap said.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque announced on Saturday that under Resolution No. 101 issued by the IATF, COVID-19 testing for travelers is no longer mandatory unless the LGU requires it.

The resolution also stated that travelers shall no longer undergo quarantine unless they show symptoms upon arrival at their destination.

2019 N-COV BOHOL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
WATCH: Virtual tour of Hong Kong's Chinese New Year traditions
15 days ago
WATCH: Virtual tour of Hong Kong's Chinese New Year traditions
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 15 days ago
Through this virtual tour, it will still be possible to enjoy the enthralling beauty that is Hong Kong, especially since it...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
These 5 tourist spots in Bohol and Cebu are ready for your return! Here&rsquo;s what you&rsquo;ll be needing
Sponsored
15 days ago
These 5 tourist spots in Bohol and Cebu are ready for your return! Here’s what you’ll be needing
By Jap Tobias | 15 days ago
As the country tries to recover from the pandemic’s impact and starts easing lockdowns and lifting travel restrictions,...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
LIST: Top Chinese New Year destinations in the Philippines, survey says
22 days ago
LIST: Top Chinese New Year destinations in the Philippines, survey says
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 days ago
Chinese New Year or the Lunar New Year is just like the New Year for many Filipinos: many almost always opt to fly to a beach...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
Great getaway weekends await at Limapark Hotel and Batangas Lakelands
30 days ago
Great getaway weekends await at Limapark Hotel and Batangas Lakelands
30 days ago
Family Staycation Bubble is a weekend combo promo package that offers cozy hotel room accommodations and the marvelous Batangas...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
No longer Instagram: Travel now driven by desire to reconnect after long lockdown, study shows
30 days ago
No longer Instagram: Travel now driven by desire to reconnect after long lockdown, study shows
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 30 days ago
Backpacking, solo travels and detailed bucket lists have been most travelers' must-dos in the past. The pandemic, however,...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
Saliva testing, COVID-19 insurance seen to boost travel
31 days ago
Saliva testing, COVID-19 insurance seen to boost travel
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 31 days ago
It is only a matter of time before many travelers will have access to a cheaper, non-invasive coronavirus testing. 
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with