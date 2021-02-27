Bohol to continue requiring mandatory swab testing when traveling

MANILA, Philippines — Bohol province will continue to impose a negative swab test result as a mandatory requirement for travelers who want to visit the island province.

During a dinner hosted by Bohol Gov. Arthur Yap for tourism media including Philstar.com in Panglao, the former Department of Agriculture secretary was asked if he’s willing to waive the swab testing as a requirement for travelers in the province.

“Hindi ko tatanggalin, kung ako,” Yap said.

“But to be fair with the IATF, they never really mandatorily impose. They made their rules but at the end of the day, they allow the local governments to implement what is really apt for the area. They respect naman,” he added.

With only a hundred active COVID-19 cases in the province, Yap said the local government of Bohol wanted to keep the virus in control.

“Remember, this is a province of 1.5 million people. And then, from March last year to March this year, ang total infectious namin ay only thousand plus, thousand lang hindi naman 1,110 eh. Ang recovery namin 90%, deaths namin 20 people so we like to keep there,” Yap said.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque announced on Saturday that under Resolution No. 101 issued by the IATF, COVID-19 testing for travelers is no longer mandatory unless the LGU requires it.

The resolution also stated that travelers shall no longer undergo quarantine unless they show symptoms upon arrival at their destination.