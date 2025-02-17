Golden Visa evolves into tool for wealth growth – expert

MANILA, Philippines — From obtaining residency or citizenship, a Golden Visa's function has evolved beyond travel.

At a recent a roundtable interview with media, including Philstar.com, Vicky Luis, president and founder of residency-by-investment consultancy firm Golden Visa Centrale, said that there is a growing shift in Filipino investor preferences looking beyond traditional real estate investments and exploring options like private equity funds and other innovative avenues.

“This trend is also driven by rising interest from young professionals who see Golden Visas as a pathway to global mobility, investment diversification, and passive income generation,” she added.

According to her, a Golden Visa, such as that offered by Portugal and Greece, has become a tool both for global access and for wealth growth.

“This has evolved into a strategic tool for Filipinos seeking better education, healthcare, and mobility for their families while also investing in stable and economically viable markets,” explained Luis. “They are now seen as attractive investment opportunities that offer tangible financial returns. Whether through real estate, private equity funds, or other avenues, these programs allow investors to grow their wealth while enjoying global mobility and a secure future.”

A Portugal Golden Visa, for example, can be extended up to the family’s third generation.

“It is a residency by investment program. So when you make the investment, you get a green card, like a residency card, that can lead to the passport, and Portugal has been the most popular one, because Portugal will not make you relocate,” she said.

“The stay requirement is approximately seven days a year. You're not taxed in Portugal for all of your worldwide income. You're only taxed for the income that you make in Portugal if you have an investment there for the Golden Visa. So seven days a year was so doable. With one investment, you can bring three generations, your spouse, your parents, and parents-in-law who are retirees and your children who are unmarried, in school and are dependent, so it's not age-driven.”

Greece recently increased its investment threshold from €250,000 (over P15 million) to €400,000 (more than P24 million).

Portugal, meanwhile, has shifted its focus from real estate investments to private equity funds to address local housing challenges. In 2023, the country introduced a €500,000 (over P30 million) investment option into regulated funds, allowing applicants to secure residency while benefiting from high-growth sectors like technology and infrastructure. This evolution ensures both economic impact and lucrative opportunities for investors.

“With Portugal’s pivot to private equity funds, Filipinos are presented with new ways to secure residency while also engaging in high-growth sectors of the economy,” Luis explained. “This evolution ensures that investors remain integral to local development while enjoying the benefits of a Golden Visa.”

Before these regulations change, or worse, before over-tourism sinks in, which led to Spain abolishing its Golden Visa program, Luis encourages investors to act now.

“So that's why I tell people do it when, you know, if you want to do it, do it fast because that's more expensive over time and then the laws may change. The government always, also people can demand every change, and there's always something that goes with it, right? So that's why if it's something that you're planning to do for your kids or your family, work toward that plan as soon as possible because later on, they're going to stop it…”

Now, more than ever, Luis is seeing a lot of people who do not want to put all their eggs in one basket, or to invest money not only in the Philippines. For them, a Golden Visa is an option.

“They want to diversify their investments, to have something, a little here, a little there, you know, like look at what's happening in Dubai. Everybody wants to have like some sense of security that you have diversification of your assets.”

