Filo Swifties reveal how much they spent on Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' Singapore

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino Swifties revealed how much they spent on watching Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" in Singapore.

During the watch party organized by Taylor Nation PH in partnership with Disney+ last week, Philstar.com asked Filo Swifties Empee, Jelo and Bea about their experiences in watching the international star live.

"Total gastos ko, more or less nasa P80,000," Empee said.

"Worth it. Sobrang worth it kasi yung experience do'n, first how Singapore manage the event, walang hassle nakauwi agad kami, masarap yung food, marami akong nakilalang Swifties at 'yung chance to see her in person performing all the songs that I love, sobra-sobrang worth it," he added.

Jelo, meanwhile, said that he saved up to watch Taylor perform live.

"I think naka more or less 100K including the VIP ticket, the flight, accommodation, and overall pocket money," Jelo said.

Bea also said that watching Taylor live was a different experience for her.

"Siguro naka-30ish ako. Worth it naman. 'Yung experience with all the fans watching Taylor live, iba 'yung feeling," she said.

Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" film is now streaming on Disney+.

