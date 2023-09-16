Ipon for iPhone: Average Filipino needs 80 working days to buy iPhone 15

An attendee looks at the brand new iPhone 15 during an Apple event on September 12, 2023, in Cupertino, California.

MANILA, Philippines — The average-earning Filipino will have to work for 80 days to be able to purchase the newest iPhone model, the iPhone 15, according to data from a research e-commerce firm.

Analysts at Picodi Philippines updated their annual iPhone Index — which juxtaposes average earnings with the price of an iPhone — following the unveiling of the iPhone 15 last Wednesday.

The new flagship model is the 128GB iPhone 15 Pro, which is currently priced at P70,990 (similar to the flagship price last year). According to Numbeo data and the website of the official statistics office, the average monthly wage for Filipinos is P18,744.39.

This means the average Filipino will need to work 79.5 days to have enough money to buy the iPhone 15, provided there are no other expenses.

There was an 11.4-day decrease in comparison to last year's iPhone Index, the biggest drop since the second iteration of the index, which went from 156.6 days in 2018 to 96.2 days in 2019.

Even with the big decrease, the Philippines still has the second-worst ranking on the Index next to Türkiye, where its average citizens would need to work 123.7 days to purchase the iPhone 15.

Following the Filipinos at the third spot were the Brazilians at 66.6 days, while Indians and Vietnamese need 55 days of work to be able to buy the latest iPhone unit.

For top-ranked Switzerland, the average Swiss needs only to work 4.2 days without spending to buy the latest iPhone. Average workers in the United States and Australia would need to work for 5.3 and 6.3 days, respectively.

