It’s interesting to see Penshoppe venture into different territory, deftly catching up to other makeup lines: the Beauty Pop lipsticks are competitively priced at P219 each, released with (arguably) one of the prettiest package designs in the market to boot.
Pop goes my heart
Dani Avanzado (The Philippine Star) - July 20, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Penshoppe has launched Beauty Pop, a line of matte lipsticks, and its welcoming party had it all. Held at Rockwell’s event space, there were games, two swatch stations, an open cocktail bar, and mini-studios for holding your own photoshoots.

Much of the Beauty Pop line is advertised to be good for every day wear; while most matte lipstick features bold colors, Beauty Pop was made with an array of nude shades and subtle colors for your day-to-day. With nine shades each, you can choose between LiteMatte – for a powdery finish and a lightweight (buildable!) formula and HydraMatte – for some Vitamin E, added moisture, and a velvety finish.

You can cop Beauty Pop by Penshoppe at penshoppe.com or at select physical stores nationwide.

1 hour ago
