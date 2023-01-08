The white rabbit â€” the luckiest animal in the Chinese zodiac â€” hops into Ferragamoâ€™s 2023 collection

The white rabbit — the luckiest animal in the Chinese zodiac — hops into Ferragamo’s 2023 collection

Lucky red, blue and white: Ferragamo’s LNY capsule collection features silk foulards, shirts and skirts, a crewneck sweater, city jacket and soft cotton T-shirts flanked by low-top sneakers, the Gancini buckle belt, small leather goods and signature carryalls including the Trifolio and Studio bags.

Ferragamo celebrates the Year of the Rabbit with an edited selection of ready-to-wear styles and iconic accessories combining traditional Asian culture with the house’s aspiration for a propitious and peaceful 2023.

A symbol of mercy, elegance and beauty — also known as the luckiest animal in the Chinese zodiac — the white rabbit is the emblem of this Lunar New Year. Its eyes photographed in macro, deep and pure like gemstones along with its auspicious figure, animate a sophisticated range of silhouettes and accessories for men and women.

The capsule collection designed by creative director Maximilian Davis features silk foulards, shirts and skirts, a crewneck sweater, city jacket and soft cotton T-shirts flanked by low-top sneakers, the Gancini buckle belt, small leather goods and signature carryalls including the Trifolio and Studio bags.

Along with the smooth leather accessories, a luxurious edit of eel-skin iterations with palladium-finished details complete the collection, intertwining the brand’s codes of contemporary elegance with the vision of a bright and joyful future.

The serene rabbit appears in an enchanting print with peach trees and bamboo leaves. Its giant eyes are rendered in high-impact graphics placed on bags and card holders. Rich shades of red, blue and white enliven the dreamy, decorative landscapes contrasted by monochrome pieces in Ferragamo red, such as the leather sneakers with perforated motifs and fluid blouse over the pleated skirt.

The new Ferragamo LNY Capsule will be available from mid-January in Ferragamo boutiques and on Ferragamo.com.

In the Philippines, Salvatore Ferragamo is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and is located at Greenbelt 4, Rustan’s Shangri-La, and Rustan’s Makati. You can also shop Salvatore Ferragamo online at Trunc.ph and Rustans.com. Visit www.ssilife.com.ph or follow @ssilifeph on Instagram for more information.