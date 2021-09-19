







































































 




   

   









Sunday Lifestyle

                        
A jewel in paradise

                        

                        
RENDEZVOUs - Christine S. Dayrit - The Philippine Star
September 19, 2021 | 12:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
A jewel in paradise
The Lind Boracay can arrange private functions of your choice.

                        

                           
One need not look far for precious treasures.



In this time of the pandemic, helping local tourism, now that traveling with safety precautions is allowed, should have a place in people’s minds and hearts. Let’s help our very own tourism industry by going local — because our very own, no less, is world-class.



The blessings we find in our backyard are the diamonds the virus will not be able to defeat. Much has been said about the beauty of the Philippines, but it takes one to experience it to truly fathom the surprises it brings.



Boracay has been touted as a pristine paradise, island of the gods and goddesses, the best beach in the world. The newest dazzling addition to this scenery of natural glory enhanced by human technology and design is the stunning The Lind resort.



Some say Boracay has never looked more inviting or peaceful since tourists first docked on its shores in the ’70s. Back then it was a challenge to reach the island, as if it were a reward earned only by backpackers who braved the barest of accommodations and the harshest of travels to bask in its wonders.



Over the years, the legend of Boracay’s fine, sandy beaches, deep blue skies and waters, and rows of coconut palms has outgrown its barely 10.5-square-kilometer space and spread into the world. More people flocked to the island, access was made easier, word circulated, awards were won.







The Lind Boracay exudes luxury and modern elegance.







The Lind Boracay is a five-star hotel situated on the coveted beachfront of the exclusive end of White Beach Station 1. This property is a lifestyle hotel with a boutique aesthetic designed with the contemporary and discerning traveler in mind.



Modern elegance characterizes this beautiful resort. Each of the 119 rooms opens up to a view of either the beach or garden with two Specialty Suites and the Presidential Suite with private pools. (Our room gave us the most restful respite.) Eclectic and evocative artworks are aplenty on the walls and every nook and cranny of the hotel. These fine pieces of art match very well the greenery that abounds in the property.



Luxury meets comfort at The Lind. Each room is equipped with plush beds, Malin + Goetz bathroom amenities, coffee- and tea-making facilities, as well as curve patterns on backlit headboards and accent rugs.



To get to Boracay, we took AirAsia. Like a graceful bird in flight, the plane landed in Caticlan airport and we felt transported to a different time and place, a sparkling jewel on pristine froth.  Indeed, this is heaven. Does it get any better?



AirAsia Philippines, owned by gracious and kind-hearted couple, Deputy Speaker Mikee and Sheila Romero, is also a jewel in the sky. It’s comfortable and safe as the passenger can really feel how his or her safety is paramount to the airline company in this time.



Once we were on the island, my best friend Büm Tenorio Jr. and I frolicked in the beachfront of The Lind after enjoying our tropical fruit shakes, flavorful sandwiches and other gustatory dishes. Embark on a culinary journey in any of the Lind Boracay restaurants and dining outlets. Also included on the menu are house-made pizzas, bread, and hearty pastas, as well as specially handcrafted cocktails. A must on the table is the pulpo dish — appetizing cutlets of octopus simmered in olive oil with a hint of salt and paprika.



Boracay has the capacity to calm the nerves forever assaulted by the fear of the virus. But a faith-over-fear stance is a better alternative to panic and paranoia. The island made us forget that the world is in disarray because of the silent enemy. At that moment in time, as we still observed social distancing on the island, we were children of this paradise. We had fun as Büm shared his poetry by the beach, reciting poems by Allan Popa, Jerry B. Gracio, and National Artist Rio Alma from the heart — and I was busy recording his prose.



“Owned by Linda Tan, the Lind Boracay embodies a signature lifestyle worth coveting,” according to the resort’s website. “Defining coastal luxury at its finest, the Lind Boracay is an amalgam of the au currant and the classic. From adventurous thrills to soothing calms, every moment in the resort is as carefully curated as the art that adorns its walls.”



The Lind Boracay is one with the Department of Tourism in promoting safe travels around the country.







Celebrating life in Boracay are best friends Büm Tenorio and the author, Christine Dayrit.







From the beachfront of The Lind, we will never forget how the sun was slowly sinking with the drama of nature unfolding right before our very eyes. For a moment there, Büm and I felt we were in the presence of the Aurora Australis, the elusive Southern lights in Tasmania, with the orange and pink hues.  As the orange orb of the sun sank in the horizon yonder, we observed the starry sky with a descending moonbeam in its path.



We retreated to our very cozy room in The Lind Boracay and recalled the many moments of beauty we experienced. Yes, it is in our very own backyard that one can discover life’s most splendid treasures.



* * *



E-mail the author at miladay.star@gmail.com.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

