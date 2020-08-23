Does the journey begin after the pandemic?

I guess the answer is yes. The farthest I got recently was outside Las Piñas. I am not sure where that was, exactly, as I am a new resident there. But, during this seemingly endless staycation, I found myself scrolling through photos of past trips or daydreaming about vacation spots with endless roads I could drive on.

On the bright side, quarantine measures are being eased and vaccines are being developed, so driving to my heart's content may soon be permitted. As soon as conditions and regulations permit, I will probably be racing to get out of town.

Here are some travel tips to make that long-awaited road trip “extra” worth it.

Stay safe, drive close by: Selfie with the Honda seven-seater diesel CR-V

Go “far, far away”

With a new record for “longest staycation” in most Filipino’s books, it would be a vacation to really get as far away as possible from one’s home, office, or home-office.

A great option would be a drive to the northern tip of Luzon, Pagudpud. With its pristine beaches and food offerings, I might wish I’d been quarantined there instead. Or, a drive to Sagada to breathe in the sweet and relaxing smell of nature would also be ideal.

Engage in “carpool karaoke”

Even if we’ve been stuck at home 24/7, that doesn’t necessarily mean that we’ve spent enough quality time with family, especially if one is swamped with work. To create more exciting experiences during the road trip, I might try engaging in games, which can also make the long travel time feel shorter.

I could start with games like “I Spy” to break the ice, especially with kids. From there, you can move on to other activities like karaoke, which would definitely make the kids I am with feel alive, and even pumped up.

Load up on stopover snacks

After an almost travel-less year, why drive to just one destination? Maximize that road trip by stopping over at iconic spots, towns and good eating places along the way.

Going to Pagudpud? Stop by Vigan for lunch and enjoy their famous longganisa and empanadas. Going down south to Camarines Sur? Pass by centuries-old churches and marvel at their timeless structure.

Travel in the perfect family car

Most important of all, I will make sure to drive a vehicle that’s spacious, comfortable, and fuel-efficient, like the new Honda CR-V. The SUV also comes loaded with advanced technological features that can guarantee a safe and premium driving experience.

Just to be sure, I will check out the Honda seven-seater Diesel CR-V. I hear it is designed with a new and efficient diesel engine powered by a fuel-efficient 1.6-liter DOHC i-DTEC Diesel Turbo engine developed under Earth Dreams Technology.

I dream on and on about how much fun and enjoyable it will be on the roads traveled, no matter the noise my companions make.

I hear it is available with the latest financing deals. Dream come true.

With road trips expected to be an acceptable mode of travel soon, one way to ensure an unforgettable, road-worthy vacation is to drive a CR-V that is spacious, comfortable, and technologically advanced.

Drive on, new normal.