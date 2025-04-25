Japanese brand Muji opens first Philippine bakery

MANILA, Philippines — All of the bread being sold by the first ever bakery of Japanese lifestyle brand Muji’s first and largest flagship store in the Philippines were sold-out barely an hour since the three-level store opened yesterday in Glorietta mall, Makati City.

Spanning three expansive floors and covering approximately over 2,600 square meters, the store houses the largest collection of the brand's over 2,500 meticulously curated products, including the brand’s biggest Coffee Counter that can sit around 122 diners, surpassing the previous titleholder of the largest store in SM North EDSA.

On top of the expansion upgrade, the Glorietta store also offers the newest and unique Muji Bakery, which is exclusive to this store and a first in the Philippines.

Apart from different croissants, the bakery offers Filipino favorites like Ensaimada and Pandesal, all freshly baked in-house every day.

Building on the success of its first Coffee Counter in Muji Central Square in 2022, Glorietta’s Coffee Counter is now the new biggest. It is designed with an inviting space where customers can enjoy a carefully curated selection of food and beverages in the middle of the metro. The menu includes new breads, Curry Rice Meals, hot and cold beverages, and Soft Serve Ice Cream and Drinks, made with premium Hokkaido milk.

The brand also collaborates with Filipino farmers and local suppliers, showcasing the rich flavors of Benguet coffee beans and Filipino-crafted wooden furniture, fostering a deeper connection with the local community. The newest store will also launch an exclusive Choco Tablea drinks series (Hot Tablea and Hot Ichigo Tablea), which has a deep and earthy chocolate flavor.

In the café, among the unique offerings are soft-serve ice cream in Espresso and Americano coffee flavors, as well curry meals that are also available in carry-out packs. By the counter are other to-go snacks like Japanese cotton candy and Kimchi Ramen noodles that can be munched raw or cooked. — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Geraldine Santos