Japan ambassador, Mariana Zobel de Ayala grace Mujiâ€™s flagship store opening in the Philippines

Japan ambassador, Mariana Zobel de Ayala grace Muji’s flagship store opening in the Philippines

Ambassador of Japan to the Philippines, His Excellency Endo Kazuya (right, top) and Ayala Land Senior Vice President and Head of Leasing and Hospitality Mariana Zobel de Ayala (right, bottom) at Muji's ceremonial opening in Glorietta Activity Center headed by the brand's executives and Stores Specialists Inc. President Anton Huang.

MANILA, Philippines — Japanese lifestyle brand Muji yesterday unveiled its largest and first flagship store in Glorietta 3, Makati City, attended by Ambassador of Japan to the Philippines, His Excellency Endo Kazuya; and Ayala Land Senior Vice President and Head of Leasing and Hospitality Mariana Zobel de Ayala.

Heading the store’s ceremonial opening in Glorietta Activity Center were Muji executives and Stores Specialists Inc. President Anton Tantoco Huang.

In his speech, Muji Thailand Southeast Asia Operations and Business Director Akihiro Kamogari said the new “exciting” space represents the brand’s expansion.

“We are currently operating in five Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia, with a total of 93 stores,” he shared.

“With strong economic growth continuing across this market, we are accelerating our store expansion and able to build a brand that even more deeply do that in the everyday lives of the people in each country. This expansion is not just increasing the store number but a reflection of our commitment to understand the local culture, lifestyle, and customer needs to strengthen our connection with each market.

“Our locally focused approach, we have recently launched product development, especially earlier to the Asean market by taking into account in the climate, food culture, lifestyle, and the beauty preferences, we are developing products that directly reflect the points and the needs of the local customers.

“Moving forward, we will focus on enhancing our products right now and offering the items at affordable price points so that more customers can easily access our products. And as a part of our brand-building strategy, we are also developing a flagship store in each Asean market. These flagship stores are more than just retail location. They are space where customers can experience our brand's identity and value index.

“We are pleased to announce the opening of our flagship store in the Philippines. The Philippines is a market with a big potential driven by the growing population, rapid urbanization, and stable economic growth,” he added.

More than just expansion, the brand aims to strengthen its ties with the Filipino community through the store, he noted.

“We see this not simply as a destination for the business expansion, but as a true partner in building the future together by listening to the local voices and rendering the value that it fits seamlessly into everyday life. We aim to be a trusted chosen brand across the region.”