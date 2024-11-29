Black Friday Sale: Gift ideas for a white Christmas 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving and the start of the holiday shopping season as Christmas approaches.

Gift shopping is one of the most fulfilling activities during the holidays. With the holiday rush now in full swing, it’s time to gift-shop like a pro!

Here are some deals, new stores and offerings for every holiday bargain hunter this Black Friday Sale:

Robinsons Department Store

Robinsons Department Store released its promos to help shoppers save money while shopping. For the whole month of November, shoppers can avail of exclusive stackable promos at the department store, such as Red Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on all Fridays of November, which gives you P200 off and 2x Go Rewards points (minimum receipt of P3,500); and Weekend Deals on November 16 to 17, November 30, and December 1 from 11 am to 3 pm, which offers P500 gift certificates when you shop (minimum purchase of P5,000).

The shopping store is also holding its annual Warehouse Sale, the biggest sale event of the year at the World Trade Center from November 15 to 17. The sale includes Robinsons’ popular brands with items up to 70% off and buy 1 get 1 offer, as well as freebies. Robinsons Appliance and Daiso are perfect places to find gifts for homeowners and condo dwellers; Pet Lover Center has deals on furbaby essentials; No Brand offers great snack and beverage gift options, and so much more. The event is exclusive to Mastercard cardholders, but other modes of payment—such as cash and digital payments are accepted as well.

Shoppers can also get the chance to win special prizes while gift shopping. Salmon Bank has an e-raffle until December 31 for shoppers making P1,000 financed transactions. They will get a chance to win P100,000 worth of GCs or P5,000 GCs. Plus, you can enter department store’s Holiday e-Raffle from November 15 to December 31, where one winner can take home P1 million and 50 winners can receive P10,000 worth of GCs.

Coach opens Rustan's Makati store

Coach announces the opening of its latest store at Rustan’s Makati, unveiling a new retail experience inspired by the brand’s New York heritage. The opening event welcomed celebrities and style mavens Bela Padilla, Kyline Alcantara, Tony Labrusca, Nikki Huang, and Chris Nick, alongside other friends of the brand, who celebrated the occasion with exclusive store activities, including a photobooth and a claw machine game with special prizes.

The new store features a fresh, open-design concept with inviting spaces, a nod to Coach’s commitment to creating warm and accessible luxury environments. Each unique detail—from bespoke furnishings to sophisticated decor—brings together the house’s iconic identity with a spirit of youth and modernity.

The Rustan’s Makati Coach store debuts the house’s Holiday 2024 collection designed by Creative Director Stuart Vevers. With craftsmanship, luxury, and self-expression at the forefront, the collection reimagines classic Coach American heritage styles with a youthful twist. Highlighting luxe materials, festive hues, and embellishments, iconic bags like the Tabby take on a new look in metallic leather or crystal pavé. The collection celebrates confidence and personal style in the spirit of the holiday season.

Located on Level 1, Ayala Center, the new Coach Rustan’s Makati store is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Soirée by Retail Lab

Soirée by Retail Lab, the much-anticipated annual holiday shopping event, has returned to the Fifth at Rockwell from November 22 to 24, December 6-8 and December 14-15.

For 15 years, Retail Lab has been a pioneer in the local retail scene, dedicated to supporting local and emerging brands. Founded by Claud Baron-Paulino and Rosanna Aranaz, Retail Lab provides a platform for these brands to thrive and reach a wider audience. Expanding beyond its retail stores, Retail Lab has taken its commitment to local brands to the next level with Soirée. This twice-yearly event at the Fifth at Rockwell has become a highly sought-after destination for shoppers seeking unique, high-quality products from Filipino designers and artisans.

This year’s the brand promises to be even more extraordinary, featuring over 170 carefully curated brands that offer a diverse range of products, from fashion and accessories to homeware, food, and artisanal treats.

“Soirée has always been more than just a shopping event. It’s a platform for Filipino creativity and a celebration of local businesses,” said Claud Baron-Paulino, co-founder of Retail Lab.

“We’re excited to bring back this much-loved event and continue supporting the growth of our partner brands like Lola & Daisies, Gizmo Scout, Alexander Fragrance, Tutum and Cafeno Manila”, Claud added.

Rosanna Aranaz, co-founder of Retail Lab, affirmed, “We believe in the power of community and collaboration. Soirée is a testament to the strength of the Filipino entrepreneurial spirit. We’re proud to showcase the incredible talent and innovation of our local brands.”

Kuka Home, Our Home

Kuka Home and Our Home launched an exclusive furniture collection featuring Kuka’s luxurious chairs, designed to cater to diverse tastes and preferences through exceptional craftsmanship, quality materials, and modern design.

Dedicated to enhancing everyday moments, the brand’s beautiful and functional furniture serves as a backdrop to life’s important experiences, contributing to lasting comfort and happiness. Each chair embodies a unique personality, ensuring a perfect fit for everyone.

Founded in 1982 by the Gu Family in Hangzhou, the brand has built its reputation on a foundation of traditional craftsmanship and modern design. Inspired by the rich woodworking heritage of their region, the founders aimed to merge artisanal skill with a contemporary aesthetic. Under the leadership of Jason Gu, the next generation of the family,

The brand has expanded internationally while staying true to its roots in quality and craftsmanship. Each piece of furniture is crafted by skilled artisans, ensuring each item is a work of art made with care. The international design team, drawing inspiration from cities like Milan, Florence, New York, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong, incorporates diverse cultural insights into their designs, creating a unique fusion of styles.

From sleek, modern designs to classic styles, each chair seamlessly blends comfort with aesthetic appeal, making it a perfect addition to any living space. This collaboration with Kuka Home by Golden Fashion reinforces Our Home's commitment to providing high-quality, stylish, and innovative furniture that caters to the needs of every customer—there’s Kuka chair for everyone.

SMDC

SM Development Corporation (SMDC) kicked off its 20th-anniversary celebration with a three-day trade show at the MOA Music Hall from November 22 to 24, 2024. The event highlights two decades of excellence in real estate, offering an immersive experience into the SMDC lifestyle.

The opening ceremony featured a ceremonial lock-and-key photo opportunity led by SMDC executives Grace Evangeline Sta. Ana, Jessica Bianca Sy, and Marking Que. Joining them were PNP Gen. Bernard Yang and Philippine Red Cross Chairman Richard Gordon. These partnerships reinforce SMDC’s dedication to community safety, security, and outreach initiatives.

Guests are treated to guided walkthroughs showcasing SMDC’s hallmark features, including grand lobbies, resort-style amenities, and vibrant community spaces. Attendees also enjoy engaging talks, live entertainment, and exclusive anniversary deals.

The ceremonial opening set the stage for the celebration, with SMDC executives and partners emphasizing the company’s commitment to creating safe, sustainable, and inclusive communities. Honorary guests and media explored interactive exhibition booths showcasing SMDC’s milestones and future plans.

Since its first development, Chateau Elysee, in 2004, SMDC has delivered over 183,000 residential units. Its focus on sustainable, inclusive communities continues to redefine urban living for Filipinos.

Barenbliss launches holiday campaign

Barenbliss, the Seoul-born clean beauty brand adored by many Filipinos, invites everyone to embrace the magic of the holidays with its latest campaign, ‘Tis the Season to Sparkle. The campaign, with the tagline "For a blissful holiday glow," features a video in a peaceful winter wonderland, celebrating beauty, confidence, and the joy of the season.

At the heart of the campaign is the Barenbliss Christmas PR Box, a special curation of beauty must-haves assembled to bring out your inner glow:

bnb Roll to Volume Mascara: Achieve bold, voluminous lashes that captivate with every blink.

bnb Apple makes Adorable Mousse Tint in shade 02: A velvety, mousse-like tint that provides a soft, matte finish and a pop of color perfect for the holidays.

bnb Plum Makes Plumping Lip Gloss in shade 04: A rich, plumping shade that delivers a glossy, luxurious finish.

New bnb Dream Chaser palette launching this December: A dreamy palette that features different shades of glitters that will elevate your holiday look.

The barenbliss Christmas PR Box is thoughtfully designed to be the ultimate collection of essentials to achieve that radiant holiday glow. From bold lashes to luscious lips and the perfect eye makeup, each product works together to create a flawless, glowing look that’s perfect for all your festive celebrations this holiday.

“This holiday season, we wanted to capture the essence of calm, joy, and confidence,” shares Zot Brillo, Brand Manager of Barenbliss. “This campaign highlights our thoughtfully curated products designed to encourage every Filipino makeup lover to embrace their unique glow, reminding them to take a moment to shine and feel empowered in their own skin. It’s about enjoying the season with confidence and celebrating the beauty of who you are.”

To make the campaign even more memorable, the brand collaborated with Manila-raised Korean nail artist Elina Jung (@elinails.co), known for her intricate, artistic nail designs. Inspired by the shades and textures of the bnb Dream Chaser Palette, Elinails created exclusive nail art designs that reflect the campaign’s serene winter theme with a festive flair.

In addition, Elinails will also be creating stunning nail art pieces for a separate campaign celebrating the launch of the two newest Dream Chaser palettes, set to drop in December. Drawing inspiration from the beautiful shades and textures of these palettes, elinails’ nail art will capture the essence of these exciting new releases, blending soft winter tones with a touch of holiday sparkle.

Since it started its operations in the Philippines, Barenbliss has championed clean, joyful beauty, empowering individuals to embrace their natural glow. The ‘Tis the Season to Sparkle campaign continues this mission, offering beauty solutions that inspire confidence and creativity.

“This holiday season, we want to celebrate the calm, the glow, and the joy that comes with being your best self,” said Matthew Salud, assistant brand manager of barenbliss. “This campaign is all about making the season feel even more magical, encouraging everyone to embrace themselves and sparkle with confidence.”

Barenbliss, a professional clean beauty brand born out of Seoul, Korea, believes in the philosophy that everyone has the right to "Joyful Clean Beauty." With products that are vegan, cruelty-free, and non-toxic, barenbliss ensures that beauty is as kind as it is effective.

Personal Collection launches In The Mood lipstick

Personal Collection, a proudly Filipino-owned company, enters an exciting new chapter as it steps boldly into the cosmetics category with the launch of In The Mood lipstick collection.

In a landscape where consumers seek products that empower confidence, In The Mood Lipstick is a true game-changer. In collaboration with industry experts, this lipstick collection is infused with VibeBoost Formula, a first-of-its-kind Mood-Enhancing Technology that’s set to deliver a unique, transformative experience. In The Mood Lipstick doesn’t just make you look good but it has the power to boost your mood with every swipe.

With a selection of bold shades crafted to complement every skin tone, In The Mood combines the beauty of color with the benefits of skincare. Each shade is infused with 12 essential oils to keep lips soft, smooth, and hydrated throughout the day. Meanwhile, the richly pigmented formula provides all-day, comfortable wear with vibrant colors, plus essential sun protection to keep your lips safe from harmful UV rays.

Personal Collection’s lipstick collection features six versatile, uplifting shades in two finishes. For a moisturizing matte look, choose from Ruby Slay, Cherry On Top, and Berry Burst. The Weightless Silky Satin finish includes Ember, Espresso, and Yas Queen Red.

Be in the Mood to slay whatever comes your way with In The Mood Lipstick. You can check it out with a Personal Collection dealer or visit PC’s official stores on Lazada and Shopee. Personal Collection Direct Selling, Inc. is one of the leading direct selling companies in the Philippines with over 650 branches nationwide.

Avon introduces new gift sets, advent calendar

Avon, a global beauty brand known for its accessibility and empowering mission, is ringing in the holiday season with a gift collection aiming to offers more than just beauty; but also to unlock the power within — whether it’s the power to speak up, the power to feel confident, or the power to beat the odds. Every Avon gift is an expression of gratitude for those who’ve given you so much.

Delight someone who makes every moment unforgettable with the Imari Seduction and Black Suede Gift Sets—perfect for the person who brings warmth and depth into your life.

The Imari Seduction Gift Set captures the enchantment of wild berries, floral notes, and a warm musk and patchouli base, reflecting the vibrant energy they bring to your world. This gift set features an Eau de Toilette, Perfumed Rollette, and Body Spray.

The Black Suede Gift Set is ideal for someone who embodies strength and sophistication, blending woodsy, leathery, and citrus notes that linger for someone with whom you create the best memories. This gift set comes with an Eau de Cologne, Roll-On Deodorant, and Cologne Pocket Edition.

Celebrate someone who fills your world with color and joy with the New Year Collection—a vibrant palette that captures the festive spirit they bring. This range of highlighters, blushes, and lip products embodies their creativity and unique style.

With striking reds and shimmering pinks, each product is expertly crafted to enhance the recipient’s natural beauty—making it a perfect gift for someone who adds sparkle to your days and deserves to shine brilliantly all season long!

Show your appreciation for the person who lights up your life with the Anew Luminosity Gift Set, perfect for restoring a glow that reflects their own. This skincare set includes the Anew Luminosity Day Cream, which deeply hydrates while boosting the skin’s natural radiance and helps to prevent dark spots. With the added protection and glow-enhancing power of the Anew Luminosity Illuminating Cleanser and Toner, this set is a reminder of how much their warmth and radiance mean to you.

Shower your friends whose kindness and presence nourish you with Avon Care Hydrating Hand and Body Lotion, a thoughtful way to encourage their self-care. This lotion’s fast-absorbing, non-greasy formula delivers intense 24-hour hydration, just as they constantly offer support and care. With a blend of vitamin E and mineral oils, it delivers gentle nourishment that’s perfect for everyday use — a gentle reminder of how their strength and softness are cherished every day.

Celebrate the person who inspires confidence with the Lana 2-Piece Underwire Moulded Brassiere Set. Available in shades of Winter Moss and Apple Butter, this set is crafted with smooth microfiber and moulded cups for a flawless fit under any outfit, perfect for elevating everyday style.

Unwrap a world of beauty this festive season with Avon’s limited-edition Advent Calendar. Behind each door lies iconic beauty must-haves to dazzling accessories, crafted to make every day leading to Christmas extraordinary. Indulge in bestsellers like the Anew Renewal Power Serum, powered by Protinol technology for visibly firmer, radiant skin in just seven days. Add a pop of color with the bold Ultra Creamy Lipstick in Scarlet Siren, or spritz on elegance with the Eve Become purse spray. Complete your holiday sparkle with an eight-piece jewelry set and an exclusive Christmas ornament to deck your tree with style. Avon gift sets are available now from Avon Representatives and at www.avonshop.ph starting this month.

Lush holiday bath bombs

Say happy "holly-days" to you secret Santa with Lush's two new bath bombs from the British personal care brand's new holiday collection.

Feel the magic of Christmas with Magical Santa, a bath bomb full of rainbow firework from our jolly old Santa.

Meanwhile, Frosty the Snowman is a sugary-sweet peppermint pal made with nutrient-rich agar agar that puts on a colorful snow.

