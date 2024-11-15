Don’t miss your chance to win from EQ’s Maagang Pamasko E-Raffle

EQ, one of the most trusted diaper brands in the country, makes this possible with the EQ Maagang Pamasko E-Raffle Promo. Through this raffle, participants get the chance to win many exciting prizes, including GCash credits, shopping vouchers, and premium baby items such as EQ playmats, tables, chairs, stackable hanger sets, and many more!

MANILA, Philippines — For many moms, one of the joys of Christmas is seeing the excitement and wonder in their kids’ eyes as they wait for the moment they get to open the presents that mom has carefully wrapped for them.

This joy becomes even sweeter when these presents are items that both mom and baby can share, making the season brighter and merrier.

Joining is simple! Spend at least P150 on any EQ Diapers, Genius Premium Pants or EQ Wipes in a single receipt from participating stores between September 1 and November 30, 2024.

Then, upload a clear photo of your receipt via EQ Diapers' official Facebook Messenger for a chance to win daily and monthly prizes.

For the full mechanics, visit https://www.eqdiapers.com.ph/2024-eq-maagang-pamasko-e-raffle-promo.

“The EQ Maagang Pamasko E-Raffle Promo is an updated version of a much-awaited yearly promotion, that will surely excite families with new and fun prizes just in time for Christmas. This year, we’ve made it easier , faster and more convenient for everyone to join,” Michelle Acuña, JS Unitrade marketing director, said.

The first monthly draw has been completed! Check out the list of winners on our Facebook page.

Feel the excitement of the Christmas season with easy wins and exciting prizes from EQ’s Maagang Pamasko E-Raffle Promo!

For more updates, follow EQ’s social media accounts, Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok and Youtube.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by EQ Diapers. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom