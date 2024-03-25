'Clothes are investments': Small Laude gives shopping tips

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Small Laude believed that clothes are investments.

In an interview with Philstar.com at Shein's recent pop-up store opening in Festival Mall in Alabang, Small said it depends on what brand the clothes are for these to be considered as investments.

"Clothes are investment. It depends on what brand," she said.

"Good fabric, good cut," she added.

When asked what are her shopping tips, Small said, "Spend wisely."

Small also preferred shopping physically than online.

"I'm so happy with Shein actually. It's not expensive, it's practical."

According to her, she does not have to tell her husband whenever she would spend her own money to shop. She, however, notifies him if it is his money she is going to use. — Photos, video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo