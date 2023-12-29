Unwrapping joy: Elevate your holiday gifting game with Watsons' selection of exclusive beauty and wellness deals

Watsons is the perfect place to pick up your gifts, thanks to its wide selection of brands in every category: from makeup to skincare, and from body care to hair care.

MANILA, Philippines — Holiday shopping is at an all-time high. Part of that is stopping by everyone’s favorite personal care boutique, Watsons!

Watsons is the perfect place to pick up your gifts for several reasons. First, all 1000 plus stores carry a wide selection of brands in every category: from makeup to skincare, and from body care to hair care. Second, Watsons makes sure to cater to various interests and personalities.

Whatever lifestyle you lead, there is a Watsons find that you will always repurchase. Third, Watsons is where you’ll find both the TikTok trending items along with your essentials to daily life.

Don’t forget how Watsons houses both local and international brands, well-known labels along with more niche products, so you never leave the store empty-handed. You will find what you need, what you want and what you love.

It’s also the season to #GiveMoreSmileMore as Watsons offers deals and bundles that make shopping for presents (be it for yourself or for your loved ones) meaningful and joyful! Whether you’re an expert at gift-giving or still a bit confused on what to get your friends, Watsons has something perfect all the time.

On top of that, you will also find exclusive deals that make for the smarter choice not just in terms of quality, but also when it comes to value for money.

Here’s a list of what you can pick up in-store and online for your holiday haul.

Stuff this in any Santa stocking and you’ll be thanked with a smile. You’ll definitely not be salty with this bath set!

This duo is a great addition to any skincare lover’s collection and is guaranteed to be used immediately because of its holiday-appropriate scent.

Your kikay bestie would appreciate these two pairs of liquid lipstick and lip liner. One can use each item on its own, match it up, or even mix them up to change up your lip color to any mood or occasion.

Who can say no to this trio? The price is a steal as it has a pencil eyeliner, liquid eyeliner and an eyeshadow palette. It is for the loved one who is always on-the-go but still wants to look their best.

How to achieve that hydrated and healthy pout? This lip scrub and lip balm set—in ornamental packaging—is that you need to give to the person asking just that.

Enhance your hand care routine with the delightful scent of sweet peach, as this set combines a lavish 300ml hand wash and a silky 300ml hand lotion. Crafted with care and enriched with skin-loving ingredients like water, cetearyl alcohol, mineral oil and glycerin, your hands will thank you!

Indulge in a spa-like experience, embracing the cool essence of mint and tea tree to unwind and melt away tension. Heighten your self-care routine, as these pampering bath and body products rejuvenate and replenish your skin, leaving you refreshed and revitalized.

Indulge in luxury without breaking the bank! Pamper your skin with the Glamworks Cucumber Bloom Fragranced Body Lotion and Mist set, infused with shea butter and vitamin E for deep nourishment and moisturization. With its generous size and affordable price, this set is the epitome of great value for money. Treat yourself to the lavish care you deserve!

Unlock the secret to radiant skin! Infused with Pure Collagen and the skin-lightening prowess of niacinamide, this skincare gem enhances your skin's elasticity, delivering a smooth and youthful glow. Elevate your skincare routine and embrace the beauty of rejuvenated, radiant skin.

These are but a selection of the many deals at Watsons this Christmas. Discover more in-store or through the Watsons app. Watsons Club members also enjoy more exclusives and freebies as the days go by.

Learn more about it through the hashtags #WatsonsPH and #GiveMoreSmileMore. Shop now.

Disclaimer: This branded content is not covered by Philstar's editorial guidelines.