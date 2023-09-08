Here are EXTRAAA deals to enjoy at ShopBack this 9.9

MANILA, Philippines — ShopBack, Asia Pacific’s premier shopping, rewards and payments platform, is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated 9.9 sale. With over 600+ brand partners, the company ensures this 9.9 would be the ultimate savings and rewards experience for all.

This season, it’s all about getting EXTRAAA every time you shop—this is the main theme for ShopBack’s sale season campaign this year.

From September 4 to 11, a lineup of EXTRAAA offers, promotions and surprises is bound to enhance your shopping experience. The week-long event will span across the company’s diverse range of merchants. From fashion to travel, mom and baby, beauty and food brands, ShopBack has something for everyone. Here are EXTRAAA big deals to catch this 9.9:

50% super cashback deals

Get ready for lightning-fast deals with the biggest cashback deals ever! During this period, users can enjoy a staggering up-to-50% cashback on select brands and categories, such as Edamama, Unilever Beauty (select SKUs) and more. Even before 9.9, users can enjoy great deals daily every 9 p.m. like the following:

September 4: Up to 50% cashback challenge on Food and Grocery

September 5: Up to P999 cashback challenge with Puma and Under Armour

September 6: Up to 50% cashback challenge on fashion brands such as Zalora

September 7: Up to P999 cashback challenge with Adidas

September 8: Up to 50% cashback on select SKUs with Edamama

Easy ways to get EXTRAAA cashback

ShopBack is making those EXTRAAA bonuses come easy with other promos and giveaways that don’t involve purchasing!

There's extra P90 cashback just by visiting ShopBack partner brands via challenges and up to P9,000 giveaway just by referring friends to download ShopBack. Be one of the 99 winners of cashback, vouchers and more just by attending the ShopBack livestreams on September 8, 9 p.m.; September 9, 12 p.m. and September 9, 6 p.m.).

There will also be special giveaways contests on the ShopBack Facebook and Instagram pages.

Moreover, users can also tune in to some of their favorite influencers like Mimiyuuuh, Mommy Diaries and more to win more prizes. Mimiyuuuh, for instance, would be giving away P9,000 during her Facebook live on September 8, 6 p.m.

Upsized EXTRAAA cashback on many brands

Users can elevate their cashback game with massive upsizes from their favorite stores. Some deals include:

Fashion and Sports

Zalora: up to 15% cashback | Adidas: up to 20% cashback | Nike: up to 9% cashback | Under Armour: up to 15% cashback | Puma: up to 15% cashback

Travel

Agoda: up to 7% cashback | Booking.com: up to 9% cashback | Traveloka: up to 11% cashback

Mom and Baby

Edamama up to 18% cashback + 50% on special SKUs

There are also several deals on Lazada, Foodpanda, Shopee, SHEIN and more. It's the perfect way to make every shopping moment EXTRAAA.

“ShopBack’s 9.9 campaign is all about giving our users that extra reward with every purchase. The team always ensures that we give our users the best deals to enjoy so that they can save more. This is why the tagline ‘EXTRAAA’ is a perfect way to capture this. You can shop, get something EXTRAAA, so that you can be EXTRAAA in life with ShopBack!” Timothy Tuason, commercial director for ShopBack Philippines, said.

ShopBack’s commitment to transforming shopping into a rewarding adventure takes center stage during the 9.9 sale. With a variety of benefits, prizes and promotions that only get better, every user is in for a shopping journey where they can get EXTRAAA to be EXTRAAA.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by ShopBack. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.