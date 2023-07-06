7.7 heaven: Must-not-miss July 7 shopping deals

MANILA, Philippines — Mark your calendars!

Want to save on your usual or anticipated purchases?

Here are some July 7 deals that could give you the best bang for your buck:

A happier, healthier you at Watsons

A sweltering Monday afternoon, said to be the hottest recorded so far this year, was the perfect day to be aware of the importance of wellness that leads to one’s happiness.

Watsons, a leading health, wellness, and beauty retailer, launched on July 3 its “2023 Bring Out A Happier You” campaign at the Mall of Asia Main Atrium in Pasay City hosted by DJ and musician Candy Gamos. It runs until July 8.

“We are excited to share with you the many promotions and discounts, and new products that we’re launching today for all of you, all for our ‘Bring Out a Happier You’ event,” said Sharon Presbitero-Decapia, marketing communications controller, Watsons Philippines.

“We’re all pretty busy nowadays. We’re doing a lot of roles, a lot of things for our family, for our work, even for our friends. At times, let’s admit it, it becomes so stressful because everyone’s demanding our time and attention. Despite this, we still need to have a brighter day ahead,” added Presbitero-Decapia.

“And the good news is, Watsons, together with our partner brands, is here to help you bring out a happier and healthier life,” she continued, citing the participating brands such as Bayer, Pro Source, Cherifer, Potencee, Pantene, Sleepasil, Enervon, Conzace, Watsons brands, Revlon, P&G, Garnier, Maybelline, and Pretty Secret.

Barenbliss is one of the new brands supporting Watsons’ objective of increasing awareness on the importance of good health in the well-being of Filipinos.

“Barenbliss was launched in the Philippines last year and since then we skyrocketed as one of the leading K-beauty brands. We provide high-quality Korean cosmetics and skincare. aligning to our BNB philosophy, which is BNB: Bare essentials, No harm, and Blissful moments,” said the brand’s Matthew Salud.

“We all want to have happy, healthy, and beautiful-looking skin, don't we? But sometimes, we really can’t prevent sudden breakouts! Well, fear not, because Barenbliss Pimple Warrior is here to save the day,” Salud said.

Catch the Watsons activation also at SM San Lazaro from July 27 to July 31, and avail of exciting exclusively made for you offers such as buy 1 get 1 promotions, discounts up to 50 percent off, giveaways with every purchase, and free online vouchers and all a lot more.

The brand also has special offers for its Watsons Club members. You can win up to 5,000 Watsons Club points and even more exclusive offers. At the event, there is a Watsons Club booth to help you become a member.

“It doesn’t end there. We also have 1,000-plus stores nationwide and online that you can avail and get and avail our offers. We have the widest range of products to make you look good, do good and feel great,” Presbitero-Decapia declared. “And don’t forget, this is important, to download the Watsons app for exclusive deals and avail of services like Click & Collect and Express Delivery.”

Ikea Family Festival

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Swedish label Ikea revealed their July promos and deals

This month, Ikea Family is also celebrating with perks and offers made just for its members through the Ikea Family Festival in the brand's showroom in Mall of Asia (MOA) Square, Pasay City.

Enjoy the following perks and privileges:

Up to 50% off on select storage solutions and more from July 6 to 9

Earn 3x Ikea Family points on all purchases on July 7

Seven raffle winners of seven million Ikea Family points for minimum spend of P7,000 from July 6 to 31

Bistro and Cafe treats at P77 on July 7

P170 off on Mober delivery rates until July 31

Free three hours parking on July 7 for a minimum spend of P5,000

Get P1,000 off when you trade-in your J series phone for new Galaxy device

Photo release If you have yet to upgrade your Galaxy J mobile device, this might just be the perfect time to level up your productivity and entertainment and switch to a new Samsung Galaxy device.

Upgrade to a new Samsung Galaxy device to get a P1,000 discount when you trade-in any of your old Galaxy J phones until September 30, 2023. You can also trade your old Galaxy J Series to any new Galaxy smartphone, including the Galaxy S23, S22, S21 series; Galaxy Z series foldables; and A12 to A73 series. If you’re still not sure which Samsung Galaxy device is for you, check these new line up of smartphones to choose from.

If you have always wanted a phone with an epic camera and performance, the Galaxy S23 series tops your list of options. Snap epic moments and selfies with the 12MP front-facing cameras and capture cinematic Nightography videos. Enjoy your favorite games and series and need not worry of charging as it has an extended battery life with its revolutionary chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy - the most powerful and efficient platform ever in a Samsung Galaxy smartphone and the fastest 12 Snapdragon available today. The Galaxy S23 series come in Phantom Black (a classic), Green, Lavender, and Cream.



If you have always wanted the experience of a flip or fold phone, the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 might just be the new phone for you! With its massive screen, the Galaxy Z Fold4 makes watching videos and playing games more exciting and multitasking more efficient with a 7.6-inch main screen and Samsung’s innovative Multi-Active Window for multiple application access. The Galaxy Z Fold4 comes in Beige, Phantom Black, Graygreen, and Burgundy.

For a more compact and fashionable option, Galaxy Z Flip4 won’t feel bulky in your pocket. Get creative with the FlexCam, which uses the phone’s hinge feature for taking photos and selfies hands-free. The Galaxy Z Flip4 is also splash resistant and incredibly durable as it’s constructed with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ and Samsung's toughest aluminum frame, the Armor Aluminum hinge frame. It comes in the colors Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold and Blue.

Enjoy creating awesome content and recording, as well as tuning in to your favorite entertainment with the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G. Both phones deliver clear images and are equipped with creative editing tools, photos and videos, and feature immersive Super AMOLED displays with FHD+ resolution for realistic awesome colors. They are also built with fast 5G connectivity for downloads, streaming, and gaming possibilities, and offer super-fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G are available in awesome colorways Lime, Violet and Graphite.

For a more pocket-friendly option, you can display and capture awesome with the Samsung Galaxy A24 LTE has an upgraded display with its 6.5-inch Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and Super AMOLED for crystal clear and crisp graphics for unwinding with viral videos or enjoying mobile games with your besties. Curate the best angle for your selfies and snap unforgettable memories with its improved 13-MP selfie camera, 5-megapixel ultra-wide, 50MP OIS Main Camera, 2-MP Macro and the new 2-MP depth for sharp images and videos. Capture more content with its Mediatek 6789 processor that supports higher memory bandwidth. It is also packed with 8GB memory and a storage of 128GB as well as a Micro SD card slot. The Galaxy A24 LTE comes in Awesome Lime and Awesome Graphite.

The promo is applicable to all participating Samsung trade-in retail stores and participating online partners. Only smartphone devices are accepted for smartphone trade-up models and only tablet devices are accepted for tablet trade-up models.

Gadget 'piso' sale, discounts, freebies

Photo release Deals 'cheat sheet'

Leading smart devices provider in the Philippines, Honor, has dropped their much-awaited deals for the 7.7 Sale on Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop. Up to P2,350 worth of discounts are up for grabs with exciting bundles and free shipping nationwide from July 7 to 11.

“Now is the best time to gift yourselves with our lineup of devices, currently offered at discounted prices! From smartphones, laptops, tablets, and accessories, there’s certainly an item perfect for you. Make sure to check our online partner stores, and avail these awesome deals this 7.7 Sale!” said Stephen Cheng, Honor Philippines Vice President.

Treat yourself with hot-selling gadgets this 7.7 Sale! Honor Philippines’ latest flagship phone will also be available at a discounted price until July 11! Available in two colorways, Meadow Green and Midnight Black, you may now purchase Magic5 Pro for only Php 57,690, with Band 6+ and Earbuds X3 Lite as exclusive freebies!

Receive a free Magic Keyboard worth P5,990 when you buy a Pad 8, and get a free premium bag worth P2,000 for every purchase of MagicBook X 14 or MagicBook X 15. You may also avail the brand’s latest flagship phone, the Magic5 Pro, at a discounted price and with freebies worth Php 6,000 – and yes, all with free shipping across all platforms.

Get up to 30% off on selected devices during the 7.7 Flash Sale! The campaign will also include another round of Piso Sale, where you can purchase a device for as low as P1 across all platforms. Get these and more when you check out via Lazada (https://bit.ly/3ZsS0Jx), Shopee (https://bit.ly/3J1Zv5n) and TikTok Shop (https://bit.ly/3IMaizo) from July 7 to 11.

Indulge in chocolate feast this World Chocolate Day

Photo release Sumptuous Swiss chocolate and tea-riffic tea cakes…what will you choose?

Mark the 7th of July in your calendar as a very important date for the global celebration of all thing’s cocoa.

Chocoholics can indulge in the incredible chocolate selection available at Marks & Spencer stores this World Chocolate Day 2023. From biscuits encased in silky chocolate to M&S’ luxury Swiss ranges.

What makes celebrating World Chocolate Day with M&S even better is that all of the cocoa in the brand’s products, including chocolate bars, biscuits and cakes, are 100% responsibly sourced.

100% of the palm oil in M&S products is certified by the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) – a global non-profit organization working to improve palm oil production to protect biodiversity and forests and safeguard human rights.

You can shop in-store and earn Loyalty points through the M&S Philippines Viber Community at bit.ly/MSPH-VC. Shop selected lines online on www.marksandspencer.com.ph. Follow Marks and Spencer at facebook.com/MarksandSpencerPH and Instagram @marksandspencerph to get the latest updates and promos. Know more about Marks & Spencer’s palm oil strategy at the company’s corporate site at corporate.marksandspencer.com/sustainability/our-products/food-raw-materials/palm-oil.

Over 300 items in anniversary sale

Photo release As the brand continues to lead the industry in store footprint, meal innovations, and service enhancements, 7-Eleven Day is another effort to show gratitude to its customers who continue to flock to the brand’s thousands of neighborhood stores.

Convenience store giant 7-Eleven Philippines marks another anniversary with a giving-back treat to customers this 7-Eleven Day. Happening on July 7 to 11, the 24-hour, five-day birthday sale is dubbed as the brand’s biggest bash, with discounts of up to 50% across over 300 item categories plus limited-time deals on its in-house eats like Crunch Time Chicken, City Cafe, 7-Fresh Siopao, and Big Bite Hotdog.

As the brand continues to lead the industry in store footprint, meal innovations, and service enhancements, 7-Eleven Day is another effort to show gratitude to its customers who continue to flock to the brand’s thousands of neighborhood stores. What’s more, the brand is positioning this year’s celebration as a ‘grocery day’ for the public with big discounts and deals available for pantry essentials and personal care items.

Pantry favorites that will be on sale include soft drinks, noodles, sweets, biscuits, chips, bread, and even alcoholic beverages. The same discounts and deals also apply to personal care products such as popular toothpaste, lotion, and soap brands, making the five-day event the perfect time to save and stock up for Filipinos.

Apart from the price markdowns on its grocery items, the store chain is also slashing off prices from its in- house food classics. Every order of one-piece Crunch Time Chicken will be sold at P10 off from July 6 to 11; City Cafe and Prima coffee selections in small cups are at P20 off on Jul 11; all variants of Big Bite Hotdog will only ring at the till for P23 on July 11; and the different flavors of the 7-Fresh Siopao – pancit crab, adobo, asado, and bola-bola – will have P6 discount on July 11 as well.

To allow more people to enjoy the discounts, a quantity limit for each sale item per customer will be strictly implemented. Sale items per day may vary per store.

Kenny Rogers Roasters 2nd Farmvocacy support mango farmers

Photo release Mango Hanabero Roast

For many years, our farmers have been working hard to cultivate and maintain resources so that Filipinos can have regular meals on their tables. Yet, despite their enduring dedication, they remain one of the most undervalued and overworked sectors as they get limited support, and in most cases, only earn a measly amount for their labor.

To help uplift the livelihood of farmers, Kenny Rogers Roasters has initiated the Farmvocacy program where every purchase of a selected menu offering provides support to local farmers. This campaign strengthens the brand’s goal of offering delicious and healthy meals while recognizing the importance of farmers in the food industry.

Now on its second year, Kenny Rogers Roasters’ Farmvocacy is supporting local mango farmers in Zambales – the main provider of mangoes in the country – through Kenny Rogers Roasters’ Mango Habanero. With this initiative, customers can enjoy a food experience with a cause in every purchase of Mango Habanero Solo Plate; the roast chicken restaurant chain will donate P1 to local mango farmers.

The Mango Habanero Farmvocacy will provide support to its partner, Samahang Magmamanga ng Zambales (SMZ), to better achieve its goals by promoting and producing high quality mangoes that are worthy of export and local market distribution, as well as having a common label and packaging for its local mangoes. Through this initiative, it will help the federation manage the supply of their mangoes, and to continually improve mango production by sharing best practices among its members and affiliates.

Enjoy Kenny Rogers Roasters’ Mango Habanero available for dine-in, takeout, or delivery through www.kennyrogersdelivery.com.ph, hotline: 8-555-9000, or via Grab Food, Food Panda, Pickaroo, and SM Online.

Lacoste Summer Pack Pop-up outdoor stops

Photo release Visit the Lacoste Summer Pack Pop-up outdoor stops and discover new playgrounds and fresh ideas, with easy-to-put-on wardrobe filled with color and fun. Find the eye-catching Lacoste truck and shop for latest must-haves from July 7 to 9 in Mall of Asia Grounds, and from July 15 to 16 in 5th Avenue, Bonifacio High Street.

Get into the summer attitude, from city streets to sandy beaches. It's time to jump in, indulge, and live life to the fullest with Lacoste's vibrant clothing and accessories. From the first day to the last, celebrate unique styles under the Crocodile sun.

Whether in active mood or keeping it cool and relaxed, let the Lacoste Summer Pack Collection accompany you to every escapade this season. Choose from a range of lightweight swimwear and sporty to casual clothing in neutral tones, soft hues, and radiant shades, and complete any look with a selection of bags, simple to chunky slides, and beach accessories, all designed for utmost comfort. Additionally, the Lacoste check features a pop palette of blues, yellows, oranges, and greens.

Visit the Lacoste Summer Pack Pop-up outdoor stops and discover new playgrounds and fresh ideas, with easy-to-put-on wardrobe filled with color and fun. Find the eye-catching Lacoste truck and shop for latest must-haves from July 7 to 9 in Mall of Asia Grounds, and from July 15 to 16 in 5th Avenue, Bonifacio High Street. The collection is also available in Lacoste stores and online at lacoste.com.ph.

Update your hybrid work wardrobe

Photo release The Hybrid Wardrobe Showroom will feature Love, Bonito’s latest Workwear collection including office-to-anywhere styles such as the Arwen Square Neck Column Dress, Carmie Oversized Blazer, Tullie Shoulder Padded Textured Jacket, as well as the brand’s best-selling Staples collection.

Southeast Asia’s leading omnichannel womenswear brand Love, Bonito is launching The Hybrid Wardrobe – a collection of buildable, occasion-fluid pieces that are suitable for the working woman that's ever on the go. In collaboration with Common Ground Philippines, one of the fastest growing coworking communities in Metro Manila, customers can try on Love, Bonito’s hybrid workwear collection in real life from July 10 to 14 at Common Ground Rockwell and July 17 to 21 at Common Ground Ortigas.

Situated in key central business district locations, Common Ground has redefined hybrid work solutions, providing a fresh environment for working professionals. Working at Common Ground this month just became more fun as Common Ground members and non-members alike will be treated to a unique work-and-shop experience with Love Bonito’s Hybrid Wardrobe Showroom.

Guests can look forward to trying on Love, Bonito’s collection, joining on-ground and online giveaways, as well as enjoy a surprise discount code from Love, Bonito and up to 20% off on

day passes and space rentals at Common Ground when they visit the showroom. Common Ground spaces are known for their Instagram-worthy spots!

From working in the office and leading business meetings, to attending family dinners and after-hours drinks with your best friends, the modern woman plays many roles and holds numerous responsibilities. That’s why it’s essential to invest in styles that work for any and every occasion. The Hybrid Wardrobe Showroom will feature Love, Bonito’s latest Workwear collection including office-to-anywhere styles such as the Arwen Square Neck Column Dress, Carmie Oversized Blazer, Tullie Shoulder Padded Textured Jacket, as well as the brand’s best-selling Staples collection.

Visit the Love, Bonito Hybrid Wardrobe Showroom on the following dates and locations:

July 10-14 at Common Ground Rockwell, 21F 8 Rockwell, Plaza Dr, Makati City (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

July 17-21 at Common Ground Ortigas, 10F IBP Tower, Jade Dr, Pasig City (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

— With reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo