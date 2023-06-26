In photos: What's inside stars' grocery shopping carts?

MANILA, Philippines — Stars from both the Kapuso and Kapamilya networks took a break from their busy schedules to let their hair down and go grocery shopping at the official opening and VIP Day of Landers Superstore Arca South at Arca Building, Arca South, Western Bicutan, Taguig City last Friday.

“Voltes V: Legacy” stars Carla Abellana and Miguel Tanfelix were among the first ones to arrive and to take pictures with fans. In the hit Philippine adaptation of the Japanese animated series, Carla portrayed Mary Ann Armstrong, mom of Miguel’s Steve Armstrong, leader of the Voltes V.

Most of the stars frequented the grocery store’s beauty section, where they checked out skincare products. Some put everyday essentials into their shopping carts, including face masks, cotton, wipes, blankets, towels and laundry detergent.

Others, like Carla, filled their carts with chips, snacks and other comfort food, while others were seen with their kids and other family members in tow, filling their carts with food, vegetables and other healthy finds from the store’s well-groomed wet market portion.

Celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli, who were Landers store opening staples because the brand carries their Italian restaurant Il Fornaio Da Gianni in its Bonifacio Global City branch, were not seen at the Arca South opening, but here were some of the stars Philstar.com spotted:



Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo From left: Singer Yeng Constantino, actress Max Collins and her grocery cart

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo From left: Actress Ruffa Gutierrez; model and TV host Kelly Misa-Fernandez

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Singer Kyla

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo From left: Actors Miguel Tanfelix and Jameson Blake, and singer Erik Santos

