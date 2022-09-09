9.9 Sale: Deals for every kind of shopper for September 9 and beyond

Celebrity couple Megan Young and Mikael Daez, together with their furbaby Soba, are the new ambassadors for Doggo, touted as the only Filipino-owned dog care brand in the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — Are you a spender? On a budget? Into early Christmas shopping? “Kuripot”?

Whether your shopping matra is “saving for the rainy days” or #YOLO (“you only live once”), there is surely something for you at today’s 9.9 (September 9) sale, which kicks off the big sales for more shopping in the holidays.

Here are some deals and promos to check out:

For the fashionista

Photo release From fitness to work, travel and leisure, Shein offers a wide array of wardrobe options.

The holidays are coming, and what better way to welcome the season of giving than with Shein’s 9.9 Mega Sale. Until September 13, customers can enjoy amazing deals on the brand's vast array of stylish and comfortable designs.

Want to feel good and look good for the holidays? Revamp your wardrobe as the brand offers discounts of up to 90% off on selected bestselling styles with a daily free shipping offer with no minimum purchase required. Start your holiday shopping early and give your wardrobe a makeover for your adventures!

Let your outfit do the talking, be cool, and feel your confidence ooze with every step with the Be Cool collection of streetwear and fashionable designs to make your presence felt wherever you go. Bring out your edgy side with the Dazy Korean-inspired streetwear line with unique designs fit for an everyday stylish look. You can also channel your inner punk rock or goth aesthetic with the Romwe collection. It features dark pop items that can be signature pieces to complete your outfit.

Look out for the following time-limited promotions to ensure that you get the best deals: Up to 90% off on selected bestselling styles, daily free shipping offers with no minimum required spending, daily P99 flash deals. Download the official SHEIN app available on Google Play and the App Store.

Love Bonito/Released Models wearing Jenica smocked dress in jade and Kristina padded back twist dress in black

The -Ber months are upon us and that means the start of countless gatherings and celebrations with friends and families. It’s time to build your holiday wardrobe with Love, Bonito’s two-day 9.9 Sale until September 9! Enjoy 10% off plus free shipping on a range of tops, dresses, jumpsuits, skirts, pants and more. Score playful tops with fitted silhouettes, frill hems, or ruffle sleeves to take you through a daytime party or afternoon tea with extra flair. Dress to impress with textured maxi with a V-neckline or toga-style maxi featuring an asymmetrical neckline.

Elevate any look with a tailored blazer or a tweed cropped outer, letting you dress up and down for any occasion with ease. Use the code SEPT10-INTL to enjoy 10% off with minimum spend $130 plus free shipping sitewide during Love, Bonito’s Sale at https://www.lovebonito.com/intl/ .

For beauty junkies, among others

Photo release National Healthy Skin Mission booth in SM Makati

To celebrate 75 years of being the leaders in the sensitive skin space, Cetaphil has partnered with Watsons for this year’s National Healthy Skin Mission. A brand whose success is built on creating dermatologist-recommended skincare products for every skin story, this year’s National Healthy Skin Mission is an experimental booth located in SM Makati that will serve as a one-stop shop for all skincare needs and will allow customers to learn from trusted dermatologist experts.

The entire roster of products will be sold at the booth. The master brand Cetaphil is comprised of the iconic Gentle Skin Cleanser, the Gentle Moisturising Lotion, and the Gentle

Moisturising Cream. All three products have recently been reformulated with glycerin (to help prevent dryness), niacinamide (to strengthen the skin barrier), and panthenol (to soothe and

restore dry skin).

The Bright Healthy Radiance line is also present at the booth that focuses on brightening skin the healthy way, with products that are effective yet gentle on the skin. With the Bright Healthy Radiance products, you can be sure to target issues like hyperpigmentation, melanogenesis, even skin tone, and dark spot reduction. Finally, for baby’s skin, the brand offers the Baby range. It features gentle and tear-free formulations, making bath time with your newborn an enjoyable process. Mommies can also avail of the Cetaphil Baby calendula line, allowing their baby’s to have a healthy start in life.

While for those with Atopic Dermatitis, the Pro products are also found in the booth. Buy any of these products for your sensitive skins (or your baby’s!) and get a chance to spin the

wheel to take home more free Cetaphil products. In addition, consumers get a limited-edition tote bag if they buy products worth P1500. You can also bring any empty skincare products,

and get free products. Lastly, the brand also offers free dermatologist consultations. On September 14, Michelle Dy will host a masterclass on how to achieve healthy radiant skin.

Photo release Get all these deals and more on the Lazada 9.9 Mega Brands Sale

The “-Ber” months are upon us, meaning it’s almost the most exciting online shopping time of the year with Lazada’s 9.9 Mega Brands Sale. Make sure to Add to Cart with #LazadaPH’s

festivities that kick off with the month’s much-anticipated 9.9 event running from September 9 to 11.

Lazada has definitely made adding to cart a total breeze with in-app features such as Virtual Try-On, allowing shoppers to virtually test swatches from LazMall beauty brands such as MAC, Bobbi Brown, NARS, and Maybelline before making a purchase. In addition, beauty shoppers can now get trial-size products for as low as only P1 with the platform’s Try & Buy feature to test out a new makeup or skincare product before committing a full-sized product. The best part? You receive a voucher within the week so you can buy the full-sized version if you like it after testing it out.

Also look out for your favorite brands that offer the LazMall Membership Program, and sign up to gain access to exclusive rewards and membership benefits. Out of the breadth of exciting in-app features, deals and promos, make sure to keep tabs on these Lazada offers:

Fashion:

Crocs Up to 50% off + Special Deals with Free Shipping and Vouchers

Sperry Up to 70% off + Special Deals with Free Shipping and Vouchers

Nike - Up to 40% off + Voucher + Free Shipping + Flexi Combo + Lazada Bonus

Adidas – Up to 50% off storewide + Voucher + Free Shipping + Flexi Combo

New Balance Up to 50% off + Free Shipping and Vouchers

Forever 21 Up to 60% off +Vouchers + Flexi + Free Shipping and Laz Bonus

Penshoppe Price drop for as low as P99 + Vouchers + Free Shipping

Bench Best Ever Bench/ Deals as low as P99

American Tourister Up to 60% off + Vouchers up to P500 off + Free Shipping + Lazada Bonus

Electronics:

realme Up to 57% off

OPPO Up to 59% off + Free Shipping + Lazada Bonus + Vouchers + Cashback + Freebies

Huawei Up to 47% off with Free Gifts worth up to P 4,380 + Free Shipping

JBL Up to 50% off + Free Shipping + Vouchers + Lazada Bonus

Anker Up to 45% off + Free Shipping + Vouchers

Coocaa Up to 62% off + Free Shipping Max +Lazada Bonus + Freebie

Midea Up to 50% off + Free Shipping + Vouchers + Lazada Bonus

Philips Up to 55% off + Free Shipping

Bavin Up to 80% off + Free Shipping Max + Vouchers + Lazada Bonus

TP-Link Up to 60% off + Free Shipping Nationwide + Discount Vouchers

Health and Wellness:

Promil Up to 35% off + Free Shipping + Laz Bonus

Huggies Up to 50% off + Vouchers + Free Shipping Max + Laz Bonus

Pampers Up to 30% off + Vouchers + Free Shipping Max + Free Gift

Johnson & Johsnon Up to 50% off + Free Shipping + Vouchers

EQ Up to 35% off + Vouchers + Free Shipping Max

Unilab Buy 1 Take 1* (On Selected Items) + Vouchers + Free Gifts + Exclusive Deals + Free Shipping Max

Puritan’s Pride Up to 50% off + Free Shipping + Cashback + Lazada Bonus + Vouchers + Freebies with min. spend P1199

Century Food Up to 50% off + Free Shipping + Vouchers + Lazada Bonus

Pedigree & Whiskas Up to 35% off + Free Shipping + Vouchers +Gifts

Alaska Up to 50% off + Free Shipping Max +Vouchers + Freebies

Home & Living, Toys & Games, Sports and Gadgets

Bosch Power Tool by BGE Up to 50% off + Free Shipping + Lazada Bonus + Freebies

Powerhouse Up to 67% off on selected items + Special Voucher + Free Shipping + Lazada Bonus

LOCAUPIN Up to 85% off + Free Shipping, Collect Vouchers and Lazada Bonus for more discounts

Home Zania Up to 80% off + Free Shipping + Lazada Bonus

Home De Luxe Up to 90% off + 10% cashback

3M Official Store Up to 50% off + Free Shipping + Vouchers + Free Gifts

LEGO Up to 50% off on selected items

Big Bad Wolf Books Up to 50% off + Vouchers + Flexi Combo + Exclusive deals

70mai Up to 50% off on selected items

Decathlon Bikes at 50% off + Free Shipping

For the charitable

Photo release More fun awaits when you join Shopee Shake for a chance to win a brand new house and lot

For those who want to give love on Christmas Day and beyond, Shopee recently launched its corporate social responsibility arm called Bayanihan, which seeks to provide support for communities in need through partnerships with various humanitarian organizations.

The "-Ber" months are finally here and there’s no better way to kick off this festive season than with Shopee’s upcoming 9.9 Super Shopping Day! From exclusive flash deals, to entertaining livestreams and games, Filipinos are in for a fun ride this 9.9. To help you gear up for this thrilling sale, here are a few tips on how to maximize your Shopee experience.

Quick upgrades don't have to be a splurge. For as low as P1, you can buy a chic pair of cat eye sunglasses, a versatile water bottle handle, or even a cute cartoon storage box. You can also upgrade your gear for as low as P49, with limited-time deals on items like this futuristic gaming keyboard, a cool new pair of running sneakers, or a sleek-looking hair dryer. You can also enjoy free shipping discounts with no minimum spend or up to 10% off of your much-loved Shopee items with hourly vouchers, so make sure you check the Shopee app regularly.

Shop until September 9 and claim your unique code by visiting the Shop & Win page. This code gives you a chance to be invited to play the game live via Zoom at the 9.9 Super Shopping Day TV Special, where one lucky winner will be rewarded with P1 million. You can also catch the daily draws on "Tropang LOL" on September 9 to see if you stand a chance to go head-to-head with other pre-selected players at the TV Special on September 9.

Home viewers of Shop & Win can still participate real-time via the Guess to Win game. Simply guess which of the six shopping bags contain the highest cash prize and wait for the correct answer to be announced on TV and via the app. Guess it right, and you get the chance to win P10,000 cash via ShopeePay.

Catch a night of fun at the 9.9 Super Shopping Day TV Special via Shopee Live or GMA 7, which will feature an all-star line-up headed by Shopee’s own "Primetime Queen" Marian Rivera, while Primetime King Dingdong Dantes will host the event with fellow Kapuso stars Michael V and Carla Abellana to reward the lucky winners of the Shop & Win game with either P1 Million cash from Shopee and Uratex, a stylish MG ZS Crossover SUV from MG Philippines, or P500,000 worth of Uratex products.

Make sure to check out the Uratex Shopee Mall account, too, on September 9 from 9:00 to 10:00 p.m. to avail up to 20% off on its Flash Sale. More fun awaits when you join Shopee Shake for a chance to win a brand new house and lot from leading local affordable housing developer Lumina Homes. Super Shopping Day lets you discover the beauty of easy online transactions whenever you pay bills and buy load via ShopeePay. Get exclusive perks like the chance to get free P70 when you activate and cash-in your wallets until September 9 and 120 coins cashback when settling bills from Meralco, Maynilad, Converge, and more. Buying load via ShopeePay also allows you to enjoy more value for money, where you can get 1GB all-access data for only P1.

Shop to your heart’s content with promos from Shopee’s partner banks. Until September 11, new and existing users can get up to P2,000 worth of discounts and vouchers on Preferred and Shopee Mall stores. Simply enter any of the dedicated voucher codes below for participating cards upon check-out or visit the 9.9 Partner Promos page for more details.

For the foodie

Photo release The new Bida Mamen comes in two variants: Pork and Spicy Chicken

Craving something new and exciting for merienda? Or getting tired of the same ol’ noodles? Kuya J Restaurant’s new Bida Mamen is here to make afternoons more delicious by combining the nostalgic warmth of the beloved Mami with the robust flavors of Ramen. This new offer makes for a perfect afternoon snack or merienda, or when you’re craving a warm bowl of great noodles any day of the week.

“At Kuya J, we want to introduce one-of-a-kind and innovative products that will excite our customers,” shared Carlo Fajardo, Chief Marketing Officer of Kuya J. “We wanted to bring something new to the table that’s as Instagrammable as it is delicious, and we know Filipinos love warm and comforting food especially for merienda. The Bida Mamen will hit all the right spots with the first spoonful.”

The new Bida Mamen comes in two variants: Pork and Spicy Chicken. The Bida Pork Mamen features a pork bone broth (cooked for more than 10 hours to maximize the flavors) with their signature egg noodles and steamed bok choy then crowned with two slices of slow-cooked marinated pork belly — grilled to perfection for a pleasantly smokey flavor profile.

For foodies who love a little heat, the Bida Spicy Chicken Mamen is a deliciously spicy Mamen with Kuya J’s signature noodles topped with stir-fried ground chicken and house-made chili oil. This Mamen is also made with their special pork bone broth and the spice level can be adjusted from Level 1 (Mild) to Level 3 (Hot).

A hearty bowl of Bida Mamen costs P239 (dine-in price) and is best enjoyed at the restaurant. Diners may order additional signature egg noodles for only P50 and complete their meal with their choice of iced tea or soda (at an additional introductory cost).

Fajardo shared that Bida Mamen is part of the wave of upcoming offers in an effort to refresh the brand, giving diners more reasons to keep coming back for more Kuya J goodness. Diners can look forward to more innovations from the hard working team behind one of the fastest growing homegrown food chains in the country. Diners can now order the Bida Mamen in over 60 Kuya J branches around Metro Manila for dine-in, take-out, or order online via www.central.ph/eats.

For the chocolate lover

Photo release Red Ribbon introduces its best chocolate cake yet: the Chocolate Heaven Cake.

There’s just something about a good chocolate cake that is so indulgent and heavenly. The bliss that you get from a bite of delicious and tantalizing chocolate cake is simply unmatched, making a perfectly crafted chocolate cake a most sought-after centerpiece of special occasions and celebrations. It’s no surprise that people, especially cake lovers, only seek to have the very best and most exquisite of chocolate cakes when the cravings for a satisfying chocolate cake arise.

Just when we thought we’ve already tried all the best chocolate creations from Red Ribbon, they are spoiling us once again with their newest and best chocolate cake yet: the Chocolate Heaven Cake. This new creation basks in the glory of Red Ribbon’s chocolate expertise—and the proof is in the details. Made with a unique mix of premium chocolate ingredients from its layers of moist chocolate fudge cake, creamy chocolate icing, and rich chocolate ganache, right to its delicious chocolate drizzle, this thoughtfully created confection is an explosion of chocolate goodness.

The creamy chocolate icing between the soft and moist fudge cake layers makes each bite a pleasurable experience with its rich and velvety texture. And as if it’s not already indulgent enough, the lush chocolate ganache embracing the cake also gives a rich icing experience. To complete the heavenly encounter, the cake is topped with luscious chocolate drizzle – a simple, elegant finish to a delectable cake. All that, you can savor in every slice - indeed a moment of pure bliss for all chocolate lovers out there.

Starting this September 6, visit participating Metro Manila and South Luzon Red Ribbon stores and bring home a Junior cake starting at P895 and a regular-sized cake starting at P1,195. You can also order via the brand's delivery website, app, or delivery hotline (#87777). Orders may also be placed via the GrabFood and foodpanda apps.

For lolos and lolas

Photo release Ube Greeting Cake

Grandparents' Day is celebrated in many countries around the world, including in the Philippines — and this falls on September 11. Make moments with your grandparents sweeter and better by giving them their ultimate favorite from Goldilocks – Ube Greeting Cake. Treat them to a fluffy ube chiffon cake frosted with delicious ube buttercream and topped with candy flower blossoms. The perfect way to greet Lolo and Lola, Happy Grandparents’ Month! Now available in Goldilocks stores nationwide, the nine-inch-round cake sells for P480 and 8x12 for P735 (NCR), 9-round for P510, and 8x12 for P770 (Provincial Luzon and Visayas and Mindanao). Price varies for in-store and online through www.goldilocksdelivery.com.ph.

For the partyphile

Photo release The Highball Bar is taking over The Courtyard at Molito Lifestyle Center until September 11, and visitors of the bar can expect live performances and DJ sets, interactive arcade games, and delicious food popups throughout the four-week run.

Fresh off energetic nights with delicious highball serves, dance-worthy music, and a successful first run in Burgos Park, Taguig last April, the Johnnie Highball Bar is back and heading down south to Alabang. This time, Johnnie Walker is ready to bring a new line-up of exciting activities and programs for Southies to experience while enjoying the brand's big, bold flavors.

The Highball Bar is taking over The Courtyard at Molito Lifestyle Center until September 11, and visitors of the bar can expect live performances and DJ sets, interactive arcade games, and delicious food popups throughout the four-week run.

"With the success of our Burgos Park run, we've seen how the Johnnie Highball Bar has played a role in social regeneration, bringing people back together to keep walking and taste more out of life," shared Merell Beltran, Marketing Manager for Culture & Advocacy of Diageo Philippines.

There are new cocktail serves to try at the Highball Bar run in Molito, featuring recipes developed by Diageo Brand Ambassador Rian Assidao and Diageo Reserve World Class Philippine Bartender of the Year 2018 Lester Ligon.

Aside from the iconic Johnnie & Lime, Johnnie & Ginger, and Johnnie & Apple highballs, customers can also order the Johnnie Guava Sour, a creative twist on the classic whisky sour and made with guava juice; the Johnnie Orange Cold Brew, a balanced whisky and coffee cocktail made in collaboration with EACH Coffee and brightened with spiced orange syrup; and the Johnnie Old Fashioned, a timeless whisky cocktail that brings out the bold flavor of Johnnie Walker, stirred down with sugar and garnished with an orange wedge.

The entire Johnnie Walker Range, including Johnnie Walker Red Label, Johnnie Walker Black Label, Johnnie Walker Double Black, Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve, Johnnie Walker Green Label, and Johnnie Walker Blue Label is also available at the bar for customers to enjoy by the shot or by the bottle.

The bar will be the venue for more programs, with musical acts and themed pop-ups featuring well-loved food and lifestyle brands. Closing the Molito run on a high note, food offerings from Notorious Concepts’ Alamat, West 32, and Japonesa will be at the Bar with live music performances from Lesha Liton and Issa Pressman on September 10 at 9 p.m.

For beach bums

Photo release Away from all the overwhelming noise of the nightlife that other major cities of Palawan are known for, there hides a serene paradise within San Vicente. A quiet town with the longest white sand beach in the Philippines and the home of Holiday Suites: Port Barton.

When it comes to the perfect getaway, one of the most famous islands in the country is Palawan. With hundreds of resorts spread throughout the cities of Puerto Princesa, Coron, and El Nido offering activities ranging from banana boat rides to deep-sea diving, Palawan is undoubtedly one of the sure-fire locations to book your mid-year vacation.

Away from all the overwhelming noise of the nightlife that other major cities of Palawan are known for, there hides a serene paradise within San Vicente. A quiet town with the longest white sand beach in the Philippines and the home of Holiday Suites: Port Barton.

Convenience has always been an essential factor in finding the right location for a perfect vacation. Fortunately, Holiday Suites: Port Barton offers both convenience and a blissful experience like no other. There is also a wide selection of amenities to make your stay a vacation to remember.

Aside from the tranquil, air-conditioned rooms with breathtaking views overlooking the sandy beach and clear water, Holiday Suites: Port Barton is equipped with a poolside bar and restaurant. The hotel also offers an arrangement of island activities for the whole family to enjoy. Once all the tiring activities are out of the way, everyone can rest up and enjoy a relaxing hot shower in their hotel room that offers room services and free Wi-Fi. Whether planned or just going with the flow, Holiday Suites has everything to fulfill all your recreational needs.

Ana Lustre-Malijan is a successful young entrepreneur and one of the proprietors of Holiday Suites: Port Barton. Growing up in a family of engineers and witnessing her father operate their family business, this inspiring act sparked the desire for Ana to have a business of her own. The dream quickly became a reality when Ana successfully launched her first milk tea business, Frotea. Now, she’s branching out into the hospitality industry. Holiday Suites: Port Barton was born and provided more job opportunities for her community in Palawan.

“Port Barton has always been close to our hearts,” Ana said. “One of the earliest projects our construction company had was in Port Barton, so I remember going there during weekends with our family. We were looking into opening another property in El Nido when this opportunity came up.”

When asked about the decision to venture into the hospitality industry, Ana shared some insights: “An unfinished hotel was placed on sale, so we grabbed it. We have been in the construction industry for the past 40 years, and when we were looking at how we could diversify our business in our 30th year, we decided to venture into the hospitality industry since Palawan Underground had just been named one of the Seven Wonders of Nature."

Holiday Suites: Port Barton is a newly opened beachfront hotel and resorts property located at Barangay Port Barton, San Vicente, Palawan. For more information, visit https://portbarton.holidaysuites.ph. Holiday Suites is also available for online bookings at Agoda and Booking.com.

Photo release Muchos, Boracay’s hottest Latin American Kitchen and Bar aims to deliver a lot of flavor and zing to the island’s famed shores. While this fresh hotspot by Station 1’s beachfront just opened its doors in March 2022, it has easily become one of Boracay’s bounce-back beacons — helping revive the island’s vibrance, injecting post-pandemic freshness, and offering superb sensorial pleasures and great eats.

Muchos veers away from the typical mex-mix restos and embraces the Latin vibe with mucho gusto. Think: South American spices, fun bursts of palate surprises, traditional Latin fare (Brazilian, Peruvian, Bolivian, etc.), a showcase of the diverse tastes and colors from Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America. The result? A true reflection of the Latinos’

colorful cultural history on every plate, all while pulling from the freshest catch and produce available in Malay, Aklan.

So far, the Muchos concept has been warmly received by Boracaynons and visitors alike. It has been gaining raves for both its diverse menu and couture cocktails. Its tequila and mezcal bar (the first of its kind here on the island!) and its margaritas are now island faves. Its tacos and Latin mains now have an avid following. With a trusty ceviche lineup and ultra-

fresh Latin bowls, guests can enjoy tropical freshness in creative ways.

Muchos also adds to the fun Boracay vibe with novel experiences to try— Friday serenades, sunset hangs, Latin dance nights. These shake up the usual bar rounds, and helps create interesting and lasting memories of the island paradise. And since the kitchen bar is right on the beach, Muchos is a convenient walk along the shore and has a breathtaking view of Boracay’s majestic sunset. It has become an easy fave of island regulars who want that extra TLC when it comes to food and service—a luxury on an island that’s often too busy for that personal touch. This, according to Muchos’ restaurateur couple Patrick and Shria Florencio (also of Boracay’s Nonie’s and Little Taj), is what truly sets Muchos apart: its standing belief that “everyone deserves nourishing food and excellent service.”

Muchos is a family endeavor, and joining the duo are Patrick’s brother, a passionate Mariachi performer; Patrick’s sister, a fiery Flamenco dancer; and their sister-in-law, a lovely Latina who hails from a quaint town in Brazil. They all agree that the dining experience is more than just yummy grub; it’s a holistic experience. It’s food with fab ingredients, service that

makes you feel at home, and a cultural treat that still honors its island home, Boracay. At Muchos, they’re definitely not scrimping on anything—interiors, food, cocktails, or experiences. Diners will surely get the best Latin-Boracay experience on the island during every visit. At this Latin kitchen-bar, everything is always a little extra—because islanders deserve Muchos of the good life. Muchos is at the Ground Floor of the Zuzuni Hotel, Station 1 Beachfront and is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

For fitness buffs

Photo release After two years of running virtually, the 7-Eleven Run Series is finally back on the road.

The leading convenience store is bringing back the fun and thrill of running together with its 10th installment and 5th simultaneous event in Manila, Cebu, and Davao. To celebrate the grand comeback of the two-day physical event from September 24 to 25, 7-Eleven is preparing exciting cash prizes, major freebies from sponsor brands, and a chance to run in an international competition.

There are nine distance categories to choose from: 3KM, 5KM, 5KM Buddy, 10KM, 10KM Buddy, 16KM, 21KM, 32KM, and 42KM, with medals and cash prizes ranging from P2,000 to P25,000. The top three (3) male and female Filipino winners from the 21KM, 32KM, and 42KM will get a chance to run and represent the country in an international marathon competition.

Participants can do a quick grocery run with the amount of freebies they can grab from over 30 sampling booths courtesy of 7-Eleven’s brand partners. On the two-day simultaneous event, specifically in Filinvest, Alabang for the Manila leg, Cebu Business Park, Ayala Center for the Cebu leg, and SM City Davao Ecoland, Davao City for the Davao leg, partner brands will offer their favorite snacks, drinks, daily essentials, and more for free.

Participants can register to join for free by collecting 15 e-stamps through the CLiQQ App to redeem one (1) registration code for their chosen category. 30 e-stamps are required to redeem a registration code for each buddy run category.

A P100 minimum purchase of participating items is needed to get one (1) e-stamp. This also entitles the customer to one (1) e-raffle entry per e-stamp, for a chance to be one of the 3,000 winners of products from the run’s major sponsors. This includes freebies from Cornetto, Pocari Sweat, Kopiko Lucky Day, Nature’s Spring, Gatorade, Summit, Del Monte Fit N Right, Le Minerale, Cali, C2, Coca-Cola, Absolute, Nova, Pepsi, Re Fresh, Cobra, Mountain Dew, Wilkins, Nutri Boost, and Selecta.

Participants can also opt to register by paying the corresponding fee per run category starting at P500 each. Once paid or the required number of e-stamps are collected, the participant can claim their Race Kit at the nearest 7-Eleven store. Registration period is until September 13 only. It doesn’t matter if one is a newbie, a pro runner, or just joining for fun alone, with a friend, or a group, everyone’s welcome to join and run as one community. Run to the nearest 7-Eleven store or register online at www.run711.com to join.

For fur babies

Celebrity couple Megan Young and Mikael Daez are the new ambassadors for Doggo, touted as the only Filipino-owned dog care brand in the Philippines. Together with their furbaby Soba, Megan and Mikael are ecstatic to represent paw-rents who are looking for the perfect partner in caring for their dogs, and have found one through the brand's treats, care products, and accessories.

The multi hyphenated pair – actors, models, podcast hosts, and vloggers – are fur-parents for almost three years now, after getting Soba on their wedding month in January 2020. Their toy poodle has since been a bundle of joy, and they have added another toy poodle, Chia, to their growing family which also includes Salem, their cat.

Partnering with Doggo is an opportunity that resonates with the two, especially after feeling the fulfillment that comes with being a dog parent. “We’ve fallen in love with Soba and part of that love means that we want to care for her in the best way possible. We want to provide the right products for her, find the right brand that carries these products,” shared Mikael.

The timing couldn’t have come at a better time, since the couple discovered the brand this year and were invited to be part of the brand afterwards. “I like the leash plus the beds look amazing! We’d love to get lots of those beds because currently, Chia, Soba, and Salem all share the same bed,” Megan quipped. She is also particularly fond of the brand's toys as they’re the perfect fit for Soba and Chia’s playtime. Treats are another product line that she aims to try more for Soba, who especially enjoys them during training.

The announcement from the brand also coincides with the launch of its wet food lineup. Soon, all Doggo retail channels in-store and online will offer two wet food flavors: Tasty Chicken with Sauce and Juicy Beef with Sauce. Made with 100% real meat, the brand's wet food is flavorful, chewy, comes from natural ingredients, and contains high protein and high fiber for dogs of all breeds.

Apart from food, the brand is also adding the Madre de Cacao with Jeju Extract variant to its shampoos and conditioners, and a couple of new flavors for its dog treats.

“We continuously innovate and strive to provide products that our customers need. The introduction of our wet food line and the launch of Megan and Mikael as our new brand ambassadors underline our commitment to become the foremost partner of every dog parent in giving their pets the most thoughtful care possible,” said Doggo Chief Kurt Cheng.

“It’s the love we have for our furbabies that connects all of us,” Megan enthused.