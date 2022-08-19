^

Shopping Guide

For only P499, grab all you can in the Mayani Hakot Challenge at Estancia Mall!

Philstar.com
August 19, 2022 | 8:30am
For only P499, grab all you can in the Mayani Hakot Challenge at Estancia Mall!
Join the Mayani Hakot Challenge from August 19 – 21 at the LG/F East Wing, Estancia Mall, Pasig City.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Wellness doesn’t need to be expensive. At Estancia Mall, you can go ahead and start your healthy eating habits!

Join the Mayani Hakot Challenge from August 19 – 21 at the LG/F East Wing, Estancia Mall, Pasig City.

For only P499, grab as many farm-fresh fruits and vegetables that can fit your Mayani Bayong.

You can also take home batches of your favorite fresh produce at low prices!

Register for the Ortigas Community Card through the Ortigas Malls mobile app to get an additional 10% off on your purchase!

Estancia Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

 

For more details, visit the Estancia at Capitol Commons Facebook page! #EnjoyEveryday #OrtigasMalls

ESTANCIA MALL
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
History Month: Rustan's releases rare snaps with Lacoste, Lagerfeld, Cassini, Lanvin for 70th year
3 days ago

History Month: Rustan's releases rare snaps with Lacoste, Lagerfeld, Cassini, Lanvin for 70th year

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Upscale retail Rustan’s celebrates its 70th anniversary with a celebration of historic moments in time, as displayed...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Enjoy sulit, budget-friendly &lsquo;revenge&rsquo; shopping at EVER Commonwealth Shopper&rsquo;s Park
8 days ago

Enjoy sulit, budget-friendly ‘revenge’ shopping at EVER Commonwealth Shopper’s Park

8 days ago
As one of the pioneer retail establishments in the Philippines, EVER MALLS is on a mission to provide their customers with...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Sachets turned into school chairs, other back-to-school essentials
9 days ago

Sachets turned into school chairs, other back-to-school essentials

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 9 days ago
Whether for physical, online or blended learning, prepare school kids for another challenging year amid the COVID-19 pandemic...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
How to turn plastic trash into free grocery items
14 days ago

How to turn plastic trash into free grocery items

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 14 days ago
All these, Piedad said, are for championing sustainable and mindful retailing.
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Filipinos invest in 'happiness' to overcome pandemic blues &mdash; reports
July 18, 2022 - 9:56am

Filipinos invest in 'happiness' to overcome pandemic blues — reports

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | July 18, 2022 - 9:56am
Are you one of the many joy seekers in the Philippines?
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Get deals of up to 65% off at Tefal&rsquo;s first-ever Lazada Super Brand Day this July 20
July 13, 2022 - 4:54pm

Get deals of up to 65% off at Tefal’s first-ever Lazada Super Brand Day this July 20

July 13, 2022 - 4:54pm
Fantastic promos and big discounts await so catch Tefal’s first-ever Lazada Super Brand Day on July 20
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with