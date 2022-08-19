For only P499, grab all you can in the Mayani Hakot Challenge at Estancia Mall!

Join the Mayani Hakot Challenge from August 19 – 21 at the LG/F East Wing, Estancia Mall, Pasig City.

MANILA, Philippines — Wellness doesn’t need to be expensive. At Estancia Mall, you can go ahead and start your healthy eating habits!

Join the Mayani Hakot Challenge from August 19 – 21 at the LG/F East Wing, Estancia Mall, Pasig City.

For only P499, grab as many farm-fresh fruits and vegetables that can fit your Mayani Bayong.

You can also take home batches of your favorite fresh produce at low prices!

Register for the Ortigas Community Card through the Ortigas Malls mobile app to get an additional 10% off on your purchase!

Estancia Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

For more details, visit the Estancia at Capitol Commons Facebook page! #EnjoyEveryday #OrtigasMalls