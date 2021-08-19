'Bili na!': Jackie Chan sings, speaks Filipino in new TVC

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood star Jackie Chan was unveiled today as the new brand ambassador of leading e-commerce platform Shopee.

"Bili na! Salamat!" the international martial arts guru was heard as saying in the platform's video commercial released today in a virtual media press conference.

“I enjoy putting a smile on people’s faces. It’s exciting... to celebrate the action-packed year-end festival and bring more joy to my fans," the superstar said in a press statement.

"I had a lot of fun working with (the brand) and I think people of all ages will enjoy the activities and content that we have prepared together. I hope everyone can join us to make the year-end shopping season a memorable one.”

Jackie will be ushering the company's -Ber months shopping season, called as its signature "9.9 Super Shopping Day". The brand said Jackie will be featured in a range of activities across its year-end shopping festivals.

Shopee Philippines Director Martin Yu explained in the same statement that they tapped Jackie as new ambassador because among their programs is the ASEAN (Association of South East Asian Nations) online sale day, wherein they aim to promote cross-border product exchanges between the Philippines and other countries.

“The pandemic continues to affect both individuals and businesses. As communities continue to live, work, shop, and play from home, we have stepped up our efforts to ensure users have access to their daily essentials through our shopping campaigns. We are also committed to supporting local MSMEs and have launched a series of support initiatives as well as Support Local campaigns to generate greater visibility and enable users to easily identify and support local businesses. We look forward to bringing some joy to our local communities during this year-end season," Yu said.

A survey conducted by the company revealed that over 90% of users across the region proactively seek out information to make better purchase decisions during the campaigns. The mega shopping season also tends to attract new online shoppers, with 43% of shoppers making their first-ever online purchase during the year-end campaigns.

As such, from now until September 9, the company lined up the following:

This 9.9 Super Shopping Day, shoppers can enjoy free shipping with no minimum spend, 20% cashback, and Daily P1 Deals, on top of perks like low price deals, midnight sale and vouchers from leading brands such as Abbott, Havaianas, Maybelline, Nestlé, Colgate-Palmolive, Breyleemall.ph, Del Monte, Unilever Beauty, Adidas, P&G Beauty, Enfagrow, Huawei, Vivo, Pampers, Realme and Xiaomi.

Support Local - Local businesses have been greatly impacted by the pandemic. This shopping season, users can give these local sellers the boost they need to recover and grow. Through the Pili Pinoy campaign, users can help preserve local culture and play their part in supporting the local economy by patronizing shops such as Abubot PH, Joy Marcelo RTW Clothing, Via Christi, Tazanna, and Tala by Kyla.

Non-stop entertainment and games with celebrities In the first half of 2021, the company recorded over 200% uplift in time spent on its live event year-on-year. Catch Jackie in exclusive content on Shopee Live and in-app games such as Spin & Win, Shopee Shake, and the latest Shopee Collectibles.

Big giveaways and performances during the 9.9 Super Shopping Day TV Special - Viewers can tune in to GMA 7 and Shopee Live this September 9 for a chance to win millions worth of cash prizes and giveaways, including two house and lot packages. Fans can also expect performances from a leading K-Pop group.

