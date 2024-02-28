Lovi Poe mourns death of pet dog for 17 years

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Lovi Poe is mourning for the death of her pet dog Phoebe.

According to a Pilipino Star Ngayon report, Lovi's pet for 17 years had a tumor.

“Two years ago, she already had... like tumor din inside sa body niya and then basically sinabi sa akin ng vet na parang she’ll be given like six months to live but then I’m just so grateful na she gave us three years pa,” Lovi said.

“She was still strong, that’s why it felt so unexpected, although sinabi sa akin na may six months siya pero binigyan pa niya ako ng two years and then I’m just so grateful for that," she added.

Lovi said that Phoebe was like family to her.

"But it’s funny that even if it’s like 17 years, it still feels short ‘pag dogs talaga. I think dog moms would understand," she said.

"‘Di ba people who have pets would know that they are not just animals, they are actually families,” she added.

Phoebe's body has been already cremated and will join Lovi's two previous dogs.

“Anak siya ng dalawa kong dogs. Actually ang story is ‘yung first dog ko, si Chibby, ‘yung mom ni Phoebe, first dog ko siya. Actually I think I got her on my first paycheck, sa first show ko sa GMA so parang nandu'n siya sa chapter na ‘yon, si Chibby and then she passed away actually when I moved," she said.

"Parang it’s funny lang parang sa next chapter hindi sila nakasama. So ‘yung dalawa kong dogs na si Seth at si Chibby, anak nila si Phoebe,” she added.

