'I love it': Vice Ganda reacts to birthday greeting from 'Eat Bulaga' hosts

"Eat Bulaga" host Joey de Leon (left) sent his birthday greetings last Friday to "It's Showtime" host Vice Ganda, who turned 47, in their live episode.

MANILA, Philippines — Vice Ganda could not contain his joy upon hearing that the hosts of "Eat Bulaga," led by Joey de Leon, sent him birthday greetings during last Friday's episode.

"Oh wait lang guys," he said to co-hosts Ogie Alcasid, Karylle and Vhong Navarro. "I’m so happy! Binati nila ko ng happy birthday sa ‘Eat Bulaga!’"

The four hosts opened the segment "Isip Bata" when Vice Ganda revealed that he was greeted on-air by the hosts of their rival noontime show.

“Thank you very much! Kay Tito Joey, sir Joey de Leon, maraming maraming salamat. Binati nila ako do’n. Ang saya.”

“Mabuhay kayo ‘Eat Bulaga.' I love 'Eat Bulaga.' My God, nabati ako sa 'Eat Bulaga.' Masabi 'yung pangalan mo ng mga Dabarkads. I love it!" the host said.

Vice Ganda turned 47 last Friday.

“Last day na ng March. Birthday ng nanay ko ngayon. Birthday din ni Vice Ganda ata. Happy birthday!” said original "Eat Bulaga" host Joey de Leon.

His co-hosts, Maja Salvador, Ryan Agoncillo, Paolo Ballesteros, Wally Bayola and Jose Manolo, also greeted the host on his birthday.

