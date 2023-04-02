^

Entertainment

'I love it': Vice Ganda reacts to birthday greeting from 'Eat Bulaga' hosts

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 2, 2023 | 4:14pm
'I love it': Vice Ganda reacts to birthday greeting from 'Eat Bulaga' hosts
"Eat Bulaga" host Joey de Leon (left) sent his birthday greetings last Friday to "It's Showtime" host Vice Ganda, who turned 47, in their live episode.
Screengrab from Eat Bulaga, ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channels

MANILA, Philippines — Vice Ganda could not contain his joy upon hearing that the hosts of "Eat Bulaga," led by Joey de Leon, sent him birthday greetings during last Friday's episode. 

"Oh wait lang guys," he said to co-hosts Ogie Alcasid, Karylle and Vhong Navarro. "I’m so happy! Binati nila ko ng happy birthday sa ‘Eat Bulaga!’" 

The four hosts opened the segment "Isip Bata" when Vice Ganda revealed that he was greeted on-air by the hosts of their rival noontime show. 

“Thank you very much! Kay Tito Joey, sir Joey de Leon, maraming maraming salamat. Binati nila ako do’n. Ang saya.” 

“Mabuhay kayo ‘Eat Bulaga.' I love 'Eat Bulaga.' My God, nabati ako sa 'Eat Bulaga.' Masabi 'yung pangalan mo ng mga Dabarkads. I love it!" the host said. 

Vice Ganda turned 47 last Friday. 

“Last day na ng March. Birthday ng nanay ko ngayon. Birthday din ni Vice Ganda ata. Happy birthday!” said original "Eat Bulaga" host Joey de Leon. 

His co-hosts, Maja Salvador, Ryan Agoncillo, Paolo Ballesteros, Wally Bayola and Jose Manolo, also greeted the host on his birthday. 

RELATED: Did Joey De Leon throw shade at Vice Ganda on Twitter?

EAT BULAGA

IT'S SHOWTIME

JOEY DE LEON

VICE GANDA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Vanessa Hudgens doesn&rsquo;t deserve the bashing&rsquo;: Eyewitness accounts of Paul Soriano incident at Manila presscon

‘Vanessa Hudgens doesn’t deserve the bashing’: Eyewitness accounts of Paul Soriano incident at Manila presscon

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
“Vanessa Hudgens is so sweet and accommodating. She doesn’t deserve to be dragged into this.”
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Alden Richards finds shocking underwater trash items in Batangas reef-cleaning activity&nbsp;
play

WATCH: Alden Richards finds shocking underwater trash items in Batangas reef-cleaning activity 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
It is not the first time that the actor went scuba diving but it was the first time for him to do reef-cleaning and he said...
Entertainment
fbtw
Clips of ex-boyfriend Zac Efron shown at Vanessa Hudgens&rsquo; Manila presscon
play

Clips of ex-boyfriend Zac Efron shown at Vanessa Hudgens’ Manila presscon

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens is already engaged to American baseball star Cole Tucker, so at her Manila press conference...
Entertainment
fbtw
Actor-politician Ejay Falcon, Jana Roxas are now married

Actor-politician Ejay Falcon, Jana Roxas are now married

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
The "Pinoy Big Brother" alum and the "Starstruck" star wed after seven years of dating in a ceremony attended by their fellow...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vanessa Hudgens recalls losing Hollywood project because she wasn&rsquo;t Black, Latina
play

Vanessa Hudgens recalls losing Hollywood project because she wasn’t Black, Latina

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Hudgens broke her silence about representation in Hollywood.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bianca King shares photos of her first child

Bianca King shares photos of her first child

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
Bianca King posted several videos and photos of her first child with her non-showbiz husband Ralph Wintle on Instagram.&...
Entertainment
fbtw
Karla Estrada back on TV as 'Face 2 Face' host

Karla Estrada back on TV as 'Face 2 Face' host

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 hours ago
TV5 announced that it has tapped the actress-host to be the face of its returning show, previously hosted by Amy Perez and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gwyneth Paltrow not liable in ski crash lawsuit

Gwyneth Paltrow not liable in ski crash lawsuit

By Agence France-Presse | 8 hours ago
Gwyneth Paltrow is not liable for an accident on a swanky US ski slope, a jury ruled Thursday, as it dismissed a claim...
Entertainment
fbtw
Newly-formed group HORI7ON combines K-pop and P-pop

Newly-formed group HORI7ON combines K-pop and P-pop

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 18 hours ago
What sets the newly-formed HORI7ON apart from other boy groups is that they are a hybrid of the K-pop and P-pop genres, according...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vilma Santos, Christopher de Leon&rsquo;s reunion film explores &lsquo;mature love&rsquo;

Vilma Santos, Christopher de Leon’s reunion film explores ‘mature love’

By Nathalie Tomada | 18 hours ago
“A love story for all seasons.”
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with