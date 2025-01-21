Philippines hosts IABC Asia Pacific Fusion 2025 regional conference of communication professionals

MANILA, Philippines — Emerging global challenges shaping communications in the Asia-Pacific region will take centerstage at the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Asia Pacific Fusion 2025 regional conference this year.

Helen Brown, managing director of Bisnis Asia, will deliver the keynote address focusing on these challenges at the two-day conference happening on March 17-18 at the EDSA Shangri-La Manila.

With over 20 years of experience as a multimedia journalist, producer and communications specialist, Helen brings a unique perspective shaped by her work across the Asia-Pacific region, including four years as an ABC News correspondent in Indonesia. She currently leads Bisnis Asia and serves as the head of communications at the Australia-Indonesia Centre.

Helen’s keynote will also cover cultural complexities and nascent trends shaping communication in the Asia-Pacific region. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights into how communicators can embrace the region’s diversity to build connections and drive meaningful change.

Melinda Coyne, IABC APAC Fusion 2025 Conference Director, emphasized the value of learning about the most effective tools and ideas from thought leaders in this year’s conference. Located in the Philippines this year, the conference celebrates the amazing cultures in our region, home to more than half of the world’s population.

She said, “We want to empower communicators through Fusion 2025 amid a landscape increasingly shaped by technology and economic challenges. Helen Brown, our keynote speaker, is a thought leader who, along with our incredible lineup of speakers, can deliver the insights to help us shape the future of our profession. The conference is an opportunity to be part of a lively contest of ideas.”

The 2025 Conference theme, “Connect, Communicate, Catalyse” recognizes the vital role communication professionals play in amplifying voices, connecting employees to strategy, shaping ideas and creating meaningful narratives.

IABC International executive board director and IABC APAC past chair Kane Errol Choa said the Philippines is fortunate to host this prestigious event.

“As the Asia-Pacific region grows in global influence, the Philippines is honored to provide a venue for helping business communicators achieve excellence. This conference will help communication professionals gain a global perspective to help deal with today’s communication challenges,” he said.

This marks the second time the Philippines will host an IABC regional conference, following the 2008 IABC Asia conference in Boracay.

Fusion 2025 will feature global experts tackling critical topics, including artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, crisis communications, social media and digital strategies, ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance), internal communications, change management and more.

Fusion is IABC Asia Pacific’s flagship regional conference, previously hosted in Singapore, Melbourne and Bali.

The conference will also honor outstanding communication professionals with the Silver Quill Awards and the Communicator of the Year Awards. Attendees can look forward to a special networking reception to connect with peers from across the Asia-Pacific region.

IABC APAC Fusion 2025 is made possible through the generous support of Platinum Sponsor Workvivo; Gold Sponsors Energy Development Corporation, Bank of the Philippine Islands, Mahlab, Cebu Pacific and PLDT Home; Bronze Sponsor Converge ICT; and media partners Philstar.com, ANC (ABS-CBN News Channel) and Bilyonaryo.

IABC is a professional organization that connects communication professionals worldwide and provides professional development programs, industry recognition and global networking opportunities.

For more information, tickets and updates, visit www.iabcfusionconference.com. Attendees in the Philippines can email fusion25@iabcapac.com for a discount code.

Editor's Note: This is a press release from Fusion. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.