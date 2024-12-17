In photos: Philstar.com's Christmas outreach party with Caritas Manila

Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment team (Deni Bernardo, Editor; Kristofer Purnell, Movies and Events Subsection Editor; Jan Milo Severo, Content Producer) with Multimedia Specialist Anjilica Andaya and 50 kids under the care of Caritas Manila at a December 2024 outreach Christmas party in Caritas' headquarters in Pandacan Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Philstar.com's Lifestyle and Entertainment section recently held an outreach program to feed and party with 50 children inside the Caritas Manila in Pandacan, Manila.

The party started and ended with sumptuous meals from Bernardo family, McDonald's Happy Meals from Eggshell Worldwide Communications Inc., and Greenwich via MSL Group (Lendl Fabella, Mika Borillo and team).

The kids actively participated in fun parlor games and won prizes donated by:

Atty. Nicolo Bernardo, Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor Deni Bernardo and family

Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor Deni Bernardo and family Lualhati Fausto

Angie Limbaco (First Tier Brands, Browne Communications)

Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment Deputy Editor Kathleen Llemit

Lifestyle and Entertainment Deputy Editor Kathleen Llemit Elay Leyco Chua

MQuest Ventures / MediaQuest Holdings

GMA Network

Star Magic (c/o Thess Gubi)

Fiesta in America (c/o Nestor Cuartero)

Eng Bee Tin (c/o Shirley Pizarro)

PLDT (c/o Strategic Works Inc.)

The kids and Caritas' volunteers also received books and Noche Buena packages from Bernardo family.

A total of 100 kids, plus volunteers, from urban poor communities participated at the morning and afternoon Christmas parties, with 50 kids per batch.

Atty. Nicolo Bernardo Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor Deni Bernardo, her family and 50 kids under the care of Caritas Manila for the Christmas party's morning session in Caritas' headquarters in Pandacan, Manila

Philstar.com / Anjilica Andaya Caritas prepared visuals and program for the afternoon batch of the Christmas party

Philstar.com / Anjilica Andaya Volunteers warmly welcoming and thanking Philstar.com for the party McDonald's Happy Meals from Eggshell Worldwide Communications Inc. Philstar.com / Deni Bernardo