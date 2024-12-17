In photos: Philstar.com's Christmas outreach party with Caritas Manila

Jan Milo Severo
- Philstar.com
December 17, 2024 | 10:58am
MANILA, Philippines — Philstar.com's Lifestyle and Entertainment section recently held an outreach program to feed and party with 50 children inside the Caritas Manila in Pandacan, Manila.
The party started and ended with sumptuous meals from Bernardo family, McDonald's Happy Meals from Eggshell Worldwide Communications Inc., and Greenwich via MSL Group (Lendl Fabella, Mika Borillo and team).
The kids actively participated in fun parlor games and won prizes donated by:
- Atty. Nicolo Bernardo, Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor Deni Bernardo and family
- Lualhati Fausto
- Angie Limbaco (First Tier Brands, Browne Communications)
- Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment Deputy Editor Kathleen Llemit
- Elay Leyco Chua
- MQuest Ventures / MediaQuest Holdings
- GMA Network
- Star Magic (c/o Thess Gubi)
- Fiesta in America (c/o Nestor Cuartero)
- Eng Bee Tin (c/o Shirley Pizarro)
- PLDT (c/o Strategic Works Inc.)
The kids and Caritas' volunteers also received books and Noche Buena packages from Bernardo family.
A total of 100 kids, plus volunteers, from urban poor communities participated at the morning and afternoon Christmas parties, with 50 kids per batch.
Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor Deni Bernardo, her family and 50 kids under the care of Caritas Manila for the Christmas party's morning session in Caritas' headquarters in Pandacan, Manila
Atty. Nicolo Bernardo
Caritas prepared visuals and program for the afternoon batch of the Christmas party
Philstar.com / Anjilica Andaya
Volunteers warmly welcoming and thanking Philstar.com for the party
Philstar.com / Anjilica Andaya
McDonald's Happy Meals from Eggshell Worldwide Communications Inc.
Philstar.com / Deni Bernardo
Greenwich pizzas, pastas and fried chicken boxes from Greenwich, via MSL Group (Lendl Fabella, Mika Borillo and team)
Philstar.com / Anjilica Andaya
Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment section distributing food for the kids
Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya
Caritas kids from the morning party enjoying their McDo Happy Meals
Philstar.com / Deni Bernardo
Caritas kids from the afternoon party enjoying their McDo meals
Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya
Caritas kids from the afternoon party enjoying their McDo meals
Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya
Caritas kids and volunteers from the afternoon party enjoying their McDo meals
Philstar.com / Deni Bernardo
Books distribution by Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment team
Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya
Kids participating in a parlor game
Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya
Kids participating in 'The Boat is Sinking' game
Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya
Kids participating in 'The Boat is Sinking' game
Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya
Kids participating in 'The Boat is Sinking' game being moderated by Caritas scholars and volunteers
Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya
Kids participating in a stop dance game
Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya
Kids participating in a stop dance game
Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya
Noche Buena packages and prizes
Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya
Noche Buena packages and prizes
Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya
Caritas products given to Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment team as gratitude for the party. Buying and ordering products from Caritas is another way to help the non-government organization in its outreach projects and scholarship grants for the poor
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment team with winners from parlor games
Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya
Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (second from right), Movies and Events Subsection Editor Kristofer Purnell (left) and Multimedia Specialist Anjilica Andaya with winners from parlor games
Caritas Manila
