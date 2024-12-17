How to organize an outreach project with Caritas Manila

Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment team (Deni Bernardo, Editor; Kristofer Purnell, Movies and Events Subsection Editor; Jan Milo Severo, Content Producer) with Multimedia Specialist Anjilica Andaya and 50 kids under the care of Caritas Manila at a December 2024 outreach Christmas party in Caritas' headquarters in Pandacan Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Philstar.com's Lifestyle and Entertainment section recently held an outreach program to feed and party with 50 children inside the Caritas Manila in Pandacan, Manila.

For those who want to do the same and share their blessings with unfortunate children this Christmas season, Caritas Manila's Youth Servant Leadership and Education Program Head Maribel Palmitos told Philstar.com that volunteers just need to call them.

"Tatawag lang po sa amin. Tapos iko-connect na lang namin kayo sa area kung saan maraming kabataang nangangailangan," she said.

"Sa Metro Manila, 74 parish ang partners natin. Sa bandang Tondo, Baseco, may mga volunteers tayo do'n. Kumbaga kami 'yung mag-lilink sa inyo sa mga bata. Kayo po ang mamimili kung saan niyo gustong magpakain," she added.

For donations to Caritas Manila, they have a Facebook page to connect with them.

"You can call us naman po. May isang department kami na nangangalaga ng mga volunteers. 'Yung Financial Stewardship Division, sila po 'yung nangangalaga sa ating mga donors," Palmitos said.

Philstar.com's Lifestyle and Entertainment section would like to thank the following for supporting the cause:

Atty. Nicolo Bernardo who organized the event and served as principal sponsor

Eggshell Worldwide Communications Incorporated for the McDonald's Happy Meals for the kids

Greenwich and MSL Group (Lendl Fabella, Mika Borillo, etc.) for the pizzas, pastas and fried chicken

Lualhati Fausto for the fund for the additional prizes and giveaways

Angie Limbaco, First Tier Brands, Browne Communications for the fund for the additional prizes and giveaways

Elay Leyco Chua for the fund for the additional prizes and giveaways

"The Kingdom" c/o MQuest Ventures / MediaQuest Holdings for the fund for the additional prizes and giveaways

GMA Network for the fund for the additional prizes and giveaways

Star Magic c/o Thess Gubi for the fund for the additional prizes and giveaways

Fiesta in America c/o Nestor Cuartero for the fund for the additional prizes and giveaways

Eng Bee Tin c/o Shirley Pizarro for the fund for the additional prizes and giveaways

PLDT (c/o Strategic Works Inc.)

