Man who photographed viral Makati drain woman finds more people living in sewers

The original Reddit poster of the woman emerging from a Makati went on another photowalk and encountered her community living by a creek.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos often divide the months of the year by viral moments that spread online, and most likely, the May entry will be about the woman discovered emerging from a sewer in Makati.

Online user with the handle RoughMasterpiecei posted on Reddit that during a photowalk, he photographed a woman coming out of the drain on the corner of VA Rufino and Adelantado streets in Makati.

The post made its way to other social media platforms as other Filipinos joked about the possibility of "mole people" in the country and what other secrets lay in the Makati underground.

It also made national attention as authorities began searching for the woman. She was eventually found and was assisted by the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The agency said it would offer her temporary shelter and extended livelihood grants to her and her common-law partner.

It also gave the woman P80,000 for the opportunity to open a sari-sari store, leading to another string of jokes about the solution to easy cash was to be discovered in sewers.

But the story is far from over as RoughMasterpiecei posted again on Reddit about another photowalk following the initial incident where he encountered a community living in a drain by a creek between Makati Medical Center and the National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation.

The Reddit user photographed a man named Jerwin, who has been living in the same condition for three years now.

When the original post went viral and authorities were on high patrol, Jerwin's family hid in the sewer out of fear of being displaced.

According to RoughMasterpiecei, Jerwin was a former delivery man for a corporation who stayed in his boss' compound until the latter died.

Another man named Rommel emerged from the drain and shared he has been living in it for almost a decade after his home, an informal settlement on the edge of Makati, was demolished by the government for a new project.

The two men told the Reddit user that around 15 people — four of them newcomers — lived in the shallow drain they call "Botanical Garden," with another group living near the Don Bosco side of the creek in similar conditions.

The viral woman is a part of their small community, Jerwin confirmed, as they all take jobs like hauling, trashing and helping at jolly jeeps to make ends meet all while clearing the creek.

At the time of the incident, the woman was trying to make her way back to the community as they have their only meal of the day at 5 p.m.

"We don't live in the canals — we hide in them. From the sun. From the police. Sometimes to stash what little we have. Sometimes to keep each other safe," RoughMasterpiecei posted, paraprashing what Jerwin explained to him.

Jerwin even said they are always being harassed by the police not because of crimes but for their appearances.

Towards the end of the post, RoughMasterpiecei said he bought lunch and water bottles from a nearby jolly jeep for the community, catching a glimpse of them, including the woman he first saw exiting the drain.

"I wasn't overwhelmed by fear, or confusion, or dread. Just a quiet understanding," the Reddit user said. "That often they don't mean to hurt anyone — not me, not you, not the strangers on the street. Because in the end, they're not the predators. Not Mole People. Just People and they're the victims, too."

RoughMasterpiecei ended by saying his post was not a story about drugs, crime, or poverty porn, but one of people and community.

"It's about the cracks we cover up with concrete, the faces we ignore when they crawl out of the kanal," he finished.

